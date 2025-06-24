Tirupati: An earlier onset of the summer, erratic rainfall, and pests that thrive due to the changing climate are impacting mango farmers’ yields in Rayalaseema in Andhra Pradesh, farmers say and data show.

First, the February heat resulted in flowers falling off early in B. Vasudeva Reddy’s mango farm in Abbireddivuru village in Chittoor district. Then, in April, black thrips attacked his crop, and he sprayed pesticides and other ‘medicines’ indiscriminately, on the advice of shop owners, in an attempt to control the pests and help flowering. He invested Rs 4 lakh in his mango crop for this season, but is expecting just 20% of the crop, he told us in April. D. Madhusudan Reddy, deputy director of horticulture for Chittoor district, said that the mango yield in Chittoor varies a lot year to year. For instance, the totapuri variety, that grows over 100,000 acres in Chittoor has had yields ranging from 2.4 to 6 tonnes per acre over five years. “The average yield in the district is four tonnes per acre; this year it is five tonnes so we can say it is above average,” said Reddy, adding that rains which occurred in May led to an increase in the size of the fruit in the district, thus covering up for some of the loss of flowering. This is an estimate of the horticultural department, based on random crop-cutting experiments in the field. Farmers have complained of lower-than-usual yields, but the actual figures will only be known at the end of the season.













Climate change in Chittoor Instead of the usual March temperatures of 35-36 degrees celsius (°C), temperatures were 37-38°C, with 40°C on two days, said Prathima Thottambeti , the Principal Scientist at Acharya N.G. Ranga Agricultural University. Warmer temperatures mean flowers fall off earlier than they should from the mango trees. Farmer G. Chinna Reddappa (60) is a worried man as his six-acre mango garden is expected to yield only 25% of the normal 20-25 tonnes of fruit this year. “I may have to borrow another Rs 1 lakh to keep my son doing Pharma D [a doctoral programme] in college,” said the farmer from Puttavaripalli village.







Chinna Reddappa, a farmer from Puttavaripalli village, Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh. He is worried about funding his son’s education, as his six-acre mango garden is expected to yield only 25% of the normal 20-25 tonnes of fruit this year.



Reddappa shifted to mango cultivation as part of a special drive by the administration to give impetus to horticulture in Rayalaseema, a perennially drought-prone rain shadow region. “The Scheduled Caste corporation [which is aiding him] gave us the table variety fruit benisha [kind of mango] plants for free. This variety of trees which could have fetched me Rs 30,000 per tonne normally is not going to give good yield as its flowering has dropped off more compared to say, totapuri.” Reddappa is not alone. His fellow villager Bandi Chandra has a one-acre mango garden, but wants to give his farm up for two years, on a lease for Rs 1 lakh, to fund his daughter’s college education, but he has no takers. Farmers say that though totapuri has survived the vagaries of climate better than benisha, its selling price is often lower than benisha, and its rate depends on the whims and fancies of the pulp factory owners’ association, the main consumer of totapuri. Some farmers are grafting table varieties with totapuri, and this has survived the heat better. Others have replaced mango with other crops. M. Janardhan Reddy, a farmer with a 10-acre garden in Madithativaripalle village, has cut benisha over an area of three acres and replaced it with coconut. “I have not been able to earn even the pesticide cost on these trees for three years now. My income has been just Rs 2.5 lakh for the past three years now compared to a normal of Rs 7 lakh over the years.” Other farmers say they are thinking of moving to groundnut, paddy or sugarcane, which were widely cultivated earlier in the district, says P. Haemadri Reddy, a farmer from Puttavaripalli village. His wife says the perpetual low income that farmers make have dissuaded younger generations from farming. “No wonder there is no farmer who is less than 50 years old in the village,” she said.







Haemadri Reddy, a farmer from Puttavaripalli village, Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh. He says farmers are thinking of moving from mango, which is giving them a lower income, to groundnut, paddy or sugarcane, which were widely cultivated earlier in the district.



In some ways, Chittoor is better off than other districts, when it comes to rising temperatures. “While climate change is showing impact on global environment, the conversion of paddy and groundnut fields into mango gardens have reduced the intensity of heat impact in the Chittoor region,” said a senior scientist from the National Atmospheric Research Laboratory at Gadanki, (NARL) who did not wish to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media. According to him, the average change in temperature over the Chittoor region since 1940 is 0.4°C, lower than other areas in the state. “However,” he added, “recent increase in maximum temperatures and reduction in range of diurnal variation of temperatures [the difference between the maximum and minimum temperature] and increase in frequency of heat waves is a concern for the mango crop. There is an urgent need for action to mitigate these changes.” D. Srinivasa Reddy, a senior scientist at the Citrus Research Station at Dr YSR Horticulture University in Tirupati, says that for flowering to happen in December, the difference in day and night temperatures should be 15 to 18 degrees. The higher the difference, the better the chances of flowering. But, he said “such conditions did not prevail until late January and February”. This resulted in heavy flowering, but the early heat in February and March also led to early loss of flowers, he said. G. Obuleshwar Reddy (44), a farmer from Puttavaripalli, said he had expected a bumper crop with the abundant flowering. Now, “we have just 25% of the crop compared to last year. In the previous year by now fruit had ripened. The entire crop cycle has been delayed by a month.” He grows varieties including benisha, imampasand, pullura and kadhar (alphonso).







G. Obuleshwar Reddy, a farmer from Puttavaripalli village, Chittoor district, says that the entire mango crop cycle has been delayed by a month. This delayed crop cycle means that the government insurance, which covers them until May, would not protect them from harvest losses later in the cropping season.