Devgram village, Urgam valley: In 2013, tragedy struck Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, when a flash flood washed away two bridges, a barrage for a hydropower project, inflicted heavy damage on another hydropower project and killed nearly three dozen people. Now, nine years later, residents tell us how their houses and agricultural fields are developing cracks, and the land is subsiding with each passing year. Noted geologists say the floods have left the mountain slopes unstable, especially areas near streams, and that the government should study the mountains and take immediate and appropriate action.

