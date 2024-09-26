Pune: India’s districts are widely unequal--in terms of population, area and population density, highlighting the arbitrary nature of district formation in the country, research under the The State and District Evolution Project, initiated by the Centre for Legislative Education and Research at FLAME University, has found.



Take Gujarat’s Kachchh, for instance. At 45,674 sq km , it is India’s largest district in terms of area. This is about the same size as the entire state of Haryana , and over 5,000 times the size of Puducherry’s Mahe district ( 9 sq km ), which is the smallest in the country. Similarly, North East Delhi has the highest population density with 36,161 people per sq km . For context, Kolkata’s Eden Garden cricket ground has an area of 0.6 sq km. Dibang Valley in Arunachal Pradesh has just under one person per sq km . Thane in Maharashtra had the highest population (11 million) in 2011--before Palghar was carved out of the district--and Dibang Valley has the lowest (8,004). Districts are crucial, since the implementation of all developmental programmes initiated by the state and the Union governments are carried out at that level. Demarcation of districts can bring in administrative efficiency, but there are no clear norms or guidelines about what constitutes a district, experts say and our analysis shows.







How districts differ within states Maharashtra, which has 35 districts, shows the widest divergence in terms of population--that is, the difference between the districts with highest and lowest populations in the state is the largest among all states. Lakshadweep has the smallest difference.

But this ranking is deceptive, since the difference is a function of the nature of these states.

Gini indices , conventionally estimated for income inequality, make for a better measure. We derived the indices for India’s 640 districts--as of 2011--based on area, population and population density. A Gini Index of 0 implies perfect equality while a Gini Index of 1 implies absolute inequality. So, closer the index is to 1, the higher the inequality. Taken together, India’s districts are most unequal in terms of population density with a Gini index of 0.678, and least in terms of area (0.414).

Maharashtra has highest inequality on population density Maharashtra is the most unequal in terms of population density. The erstwhile state of undivided Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu follow. Among the large states, Bihar, Punjab and Kerala show the least disparity in density. Data show that urbanised and geographically diverse states tend to have more significant inequality, especially in terms of population density and area, whereas more homogeneous or smaller states exhibit lower levels of inequality across districts.





Within Maharashtra, population densities range from 20,980 people per sq km in Mumbai Suburban and just 74 people per sq km in Gadchiroli, as per Census 2011 data. Districts such as Thane, Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur have very high population densities, while others are much less densely populated.







Puducherry has highest inequality on population

In terms of total population, the Union territory (UTs) of Puducherry has the highest inequality. Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand follow. In 1998, two years prior to the state formation, Chhattisgarh more than doubled its districts from seven to 16. Subsequently, the districts have further doubled to 33. On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh (undivided), Haryana and Madhya Pradesh have the least population disparity. Overall, smaller states or UTs like Puducherry tend to have more unequal population distribution, likely due to geographic factors and urbanisation concentrated in a few districts.





Within the UT of Puducherry, Mahe district has just over 41,000 people , whereas Puducherry district’s population is 20 times higher, at 950,000 .







J&K most unequal on area In terms of area, Jammu & Kashmir--before its bifurcation into the UTs of J&K and Ladakh--had the highest inequality, primarily due to the mountainous and diverse terrain in Ladakh and Kashmir regions. Puducherry and the National Capital Territory of Delhi follow. Meanwhile, Goa and Tripura had the least disparity.





Within Jammu & Kashmir, Leh (Ladakh) district, spread over 45,110 sq km, has the highest area while Ganderbal district has the lowest (259 sq km).



