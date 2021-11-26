Kolkata: Between 2019 and 2021, 35 children below the age of one year died for every 1,000 children born, 15% fewer than the 41 infant deaths per 1,000 live births in 2015-16, show the latest health data from India's national survey.



The infant mortality rate is not only a result of medical factors such as health infrastructure, antenatal care, maternal health, postnatal care, immunisations and the overall preventive health system but also of deeper social problems such as malnutrition and sanitation, we had reported in January 2020.

Though India's average infant mortality rate (IMR)--infant deaths before one year for every 1,000 live births--has fallen, it has increased in some states. In addition, despite reduction in IMR, Uttar Pradesh had the highest number of infant deaths per 1,000 births at 50, followed by Bihar (47), Chhattisgarh (44) and Madhya Pradesh (41). These states, along with Uttarakhand, also have the highest neonatal (within 28 days of birth), infant, as well as under-five child mortality.

Sikkim, Puducherry, Kerala and Goa have among the lowest rates of neonatal, infant and child mortality rates.

We look at the three main indicators of infant and child mortality in this data visual based on the fifth National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5).