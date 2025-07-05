#DataViz: Where Tribal Students Are Left Behind
At the primary level, tribal children see higher enrolment rates than the all-India average, but many do not continue to secondary and higher secondary school
Pune: Nearly every tribal Indian child aged six to 10 years is enrolled in school, but by the age of 14, only three in four go to school, while fewer than half the children aged 16-17 remain enrolled, data from the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE+) for 2023-24, the latest available, show.
UDISE+ details the gross enrolment ratio (GER)--that is, student enrolment as a proportion of the corresponding eligible age group in a given year, for four school stages:
- primary (grades I-V or ages 6-10)
- upper primary (grades VI-VIII or ages 11-13);
- secondary (grades IX-X or ages 14-15); and
- higher secondary (grades XI-XII or ages 16-17).
Primary and upper primary grades together constitute elementary school. GER can exceed 100% because of grade repetition and entry at ages younger or older than the typical age at that grade level.
While UDISE+ revised its data collection method in 2022-23, to bring it in line with the requirements of the National Education Policy, it also released data in the ‘existing structure’, which are used here in this story.
Across all social groups, 93% of primary school-age children are enrolled in grades I-V, while at the higher secondary level, 56% are enrolled. Several northern and northeastern states reported some of the lowest secondary school enrolment rates.
Overall, about 235 million students were enrolled in schools across India in 2023-24, down 3% from 242 million the year before. Of these, 113 million (48%) were girls and 122 million were boys. Further, 23 million belonged to Scheduled Tribes (ST) and 43 million to Scheduled Castes (SC).
In 2022, IndiaSpend reported how the economic shock caused by the Covid-19 pandemic led to a decline in enrolment in private schools. As household incomes fell, especially among economically weaker families. Many parents could no longer afford private education, highlighting how financial distress directly impacts school enrolment.
In four charts, we analyse the disparities in enrolment.
Secondary school enrolment drops
For students belonging to ST communities, as we said, 98.3% of primary-age children are in school, but this number drops to 77% in secondary school and 49% for higher secondary. In comparison, across social groups, primary GER stands at 93%, but 56% make it to grade XI.
Further, tribal children have higher enrolment rates even at the upper primary level (95%, compared to 90% for all social groups), suggesting dropouts happen after grade VIII.
Bhausaheb Chaskar, an education activist from Maharashtra, told IndiaSpend, “Children from tribal areas have the talent and ability to excel in sports. However, our formal education system does not recognise or utilise this natural potential and ability. Children who drop out of school often end up working as labourers in the fields.” Chaskar has over 28 years of experience teaching at a Zilla Parishad school in the state.
According to a 2024 analysis, limited access to schools, poverty, language barriers, and social discrimination continue to affect tribal students' participation in education. The report noted that a lack of infrastructure, schools, and transportation facilities hinders their ability to attend regularly. It also found that bias and prejudices in the educational system can create a hostile environment, leading to low self-esteem and discouragement among ST students.
According to a 2021 report, factors such as family income, distance from educational institutions, cultural expectations, and discrimination within schools all influence enrolment among marginalised groups. The report also noted that even with educational qualifications, individuals from marginalised groups face lower chances of being selected for jobs compared to dominant caste applicants, limiting incentives to stay in school.
Gender divide
As seen with the overall enrolment rates for ST students, data show that while a higher percentage of ST girls are enrolled in primary school, they do not continue to secondary or higher secondary grades in those numbers.
In 2023-24, GER for ST girls dropped from 97.4% in elementary to 78.5% at the secondary stage, and further to 48.4% at the higher secondary level. Across social groups, about 93% girls are enrolled in primary school, and the number falls to 78% by secondary level.
In 2019, IndiaSpend reported on the condition of residential schools for tribal girls in Odisha, with girls often facing unsafe environments and a lack of basic facilities. The report also documented instances of abuse, showing how girls struggled with both their living conditions and continuing their education.
“The issue of early child marriage among girls who drop out of school is a matter of serious concern,” Chaskar said. “Many of these boys and girls are married off at a young age. The holistic development of children from marginalised communities and the provision of quality education is not seen as a social priority.”
According to a 2018 study, domestic and caring duties, agricultural labour, and family responsibilities were the main reasons for girls missing school in rural areas. Many spent hours fetching water, collecting firewood, caring for siblings, or helping with farm work-especially when parents migrated for work.
Regional variations
In 2023-24, several northern and northeastern states recorded some of the highest declines in enrolment for ST students. Meghalaya saw a drop of 71.6 points, from 157% at the elementary level to 85.4% at secondary. Bihar followed with a 55.6-point decline, and Jammu & Kashmir, Manipur, and Mizoram saw declines of 35 points or more. In contrast, southern states such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala reported smaller declines.
Most drop outs occur before higher secondary
Overall, as we said, enrolment across India fell from 241.6 million students in 2022-23 to 234.9 million in 2023-24. Elementary level accounted for 75% of the decline.
In March this year, the government told the Rajya Sabha that the major reasons for school dropouts include the need to supplement household income, attend domestic chores, lack of interest in studies, education not considered necessary by parents, and marriage, etc. “Further, Central Government assist (sic) States and UTs through the Centrally Sponsored Scheme of Samagra Shiksha. to reduce dropout,” it added.
