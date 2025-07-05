Pune: Nearly every tribal Indian child aged six to 10 years is enrolled in school, but by the age of 14, only three in four go to school, while fewer than half the children aged 16-17 remain enrolled, data from the Unified District Information System for Education ( UDISE+ ) for 2023-24, the latest available, show.

UDISE+ details the gross enrolment ratio (GER)--that is, student enrolment as a proportion of the corresponding eligible age group in a given year, for four school stages:

primary (grades I-V or ages 6-10)

upper primary (grades VI-VIII or ages 11-13);

secondary (grades IX-X or ages 14-15); and

higher secondary (grades XI-XII or ages 16-17).

Primary and upper primary grades together constitute elementary school. GER can exceed 100% because of grade repetition and entry at ages younger or older than the typical age at that grade level.

While UDISE+ revised its data collection method in 2022-23, to bring it in line with the requirements of the National Education Policy, it also released data in the ‘existing structure’, which are used here in this story.

Across all social groups, 93% of primary school-age children are enrolled in grades I-V, while at the higher secondary level, 56% are enrolled. Several northern and northeastern states reported some of the lowest secondary school enrolment rates.

Overall, about 235 million students were enrolled in schools across India in 2023-24, down 3% from 242 million the year before. Of these, 113 million (48%) were girls and 122 million were boys. Further, 23 million belonged to Scheduled Tribes (ST) and 43 million to Scheduled Castes (SC).

In 2022, IndiaSpend reported how the economic shock caused by the Covid-19 pandemic led to a decline in enrolment in private schools. As household incomes fell, especially among economically weaker families. Many parents could no longer afford private education, highlighting how financial distress directly impacts school enrolment.

In four charts, we analyse the disparities in enrolment.





Secondary school enrolment drops

For students belonging to ST communities, as we said, 98.3% of primary-age children are in school, but this number drops to 77% in secondary school and 49% for higher secondary. In comparison, across social groups, primary GER stands at 93%, but 56% make it to grade XI.

Further, tribal children have higher enrolment rates even at the upper primary level (95%, compared to 90% for all social groups), suggesting dropouts happen after grade VIII.

Bhausaheb Chaskar, an education activist from Maharashtra, told IndiaSpend, “Children from tribal areas have the talent and ability to excel in sports. However, our formal education system does not recognise or utilise this natural potential and ability. Children who drop out of school often end up working as labourers in the fields.” Chaskar has over 28 years of experience teaching at a Zilla Parishad school in the state.

According to a 2024 analysis , limited access to schools, poverty, language barriers, and social discrimination continue to affect tribal students' participation in education. The report noted that a lack of infrastructure, schools, and transportation facilities hinders their ability to attend regularly. It also found that bias and prejudices in the educational system can create a hostile environment, leading to low self-esteem and discouragement among ST students.