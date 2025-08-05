Pune: In five years to 2021, fake currency notes seized across India more than doubled, even as cases filed for such seizures fell 50%, suggesting an increase in volume per seizure. In 2022, the latest year for which data are available with the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Indian law enforcement agencies seized Rs 382 crore in 4.2 million fake currency notes. Compared to the previous year, this was seven times in volume and 19 times in value.

But fewer counterfeit notes are making it to the banks, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) show. In 2022, banks detected about 230,000 fake notes--roughly two fake notes for every million notes in circulation . In 2016, before the government took the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes out of circulation, seven notes per million were detected as fake in banks, as IndiaSpend reported that year.

By contrast, NCRB data for the same year show law enforcement seizing more than 4.2 million fake notes, equivalent to around 32 counterfeit notes per million.

Overall, per million notes of specific denominations in circulation by the end of March 2025, banks detected about two fake notes of Rs 100 and Rs 500 each, and four counterfeit Rs 200 notes.

In May 2023, Rs 2,000 notes were withdrawn from circulation although they continue to be legal tender . Correspondingly, the share of Rs 2,000 notes in fake notes detected by banks has since fallen--from a peak of 22,000 notes in 2018-19 to 3,508 in 2024-25. RBI statistics show that Rs 2,000 notes currently account for Rs 6,017 crore of cash in circulation.

Among states, Gujarat ranked at the top, while states such as West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh, which topped seizures earlier, have seen lower numbers. Karnataka and Bihar have seen increases in seizures.

“Despite the extent of counterfeiting being apparently small, it poses serious threats to the currency and financial system,” a 2013 working paper of the RBI noted, before detailing various measures taken by the government and the central bank to respond to the threat. It is “necessary to examine the level of counterfeiting on a regular basis”, it added.

In five charts, we examine recent trends in counterfeit currency in India and what the data reveal about how fake notes are evolving.





Fake note value surges

NCRB data compiled by Dataful show that counterfeit currency seizures have risen in recent years. Authorities seized, as we said, over 4.2 million fake notes worth Rs 382 crore in 2022, compared to about 356,000 notes worth Rs 28 crore in 2017--one year after the government took 94% of the currency out of circulation by scrapping the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. This is 12 times the volume and 13 times the value of notes seized.