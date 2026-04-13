Pune: More than 1.5 million women hold elected positions in Panchayati Raj Institutions across the country. Various states provide for reservation of between one-third and half of all PRI seats for women. In contrast, women account for 13.8% of members in the 18th Lok Sabha, according to data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

The Constitution ( 106th Amendment ) Act, 2023, provides for 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, but implementation was deferred until after a delimitation exercise scheduled to be conducted after 2026, as IndiaSpend reported in December 2024.

“On the 16th of April, Parliament will be convened to discuss and pass an important bill that advances women’s reservation,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on April 9, 2026. “It is imperative that the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and the Assembly elections to the various states in the coming times are conducted with women’s reservation in place.”

In five charts, we examine women’s representation and participation across various levels of governance.





Reservation at grassroots

In 1992, India enacted the 73rd Amendment to its Constitution, reserving a third of seats for women in rural and urban local bodies to ensure greater representation for women in general and other excluded groups in particular, such as scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, as IndiaSpend explained in 2017. Some states, such as Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, have extended the reservation of seats for women to 50%.

In 18 states, women now occupy more than half of all PRI seats. Only the Union territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Ladakh have less than 33% representation of women in these grassroots institutions.

A 2026 report on women in local governance found that while reservations expand women's entry into office, their authority does not follow automatically. It noted that authority is shaped by household mediation, bureaucratic discretion, and social norms.

Women in Tamil Nadu’s panchayats have transformed local governance while battling gender prejudice , financial constraints , casteism and physical threat , as IndiaSpend reported in 2018.

There is evidence of significantly higher growth in economic activity in constituencies that elect women, noted a 2018 study by the United Nations University World Institute for Development Economics Research.

It examined data for 4,265 state assembly constituencies—over two decades to 2012—where the “share of state legislative assembly seats won by women increased from about 4.5% to close to 8%” and focussed on the increase of luminosity, or night light, in these constituencies as a proxy for economic activity.

Women legislators in India raised economic performance in their constituencies by about 1.8 percentage points per year more than male legislators, according to the study. “We estimate that women legislators in India raise luminosity growth in their constituencies by about 15 percentage points per annum more than male legislators,” the study noted.

Yet, women account for under one in seven members in the Lok Sabha.

“Reservation has brought women into grassroots politics and created a large number of elected representatives, but has not created pathways to higher levels due to party structures and social barriers,” said Bhim Raskar, director at Resource and Support Centre for Development ( RSCD ). “In many cases, women who are elected do not function independently. Decisions are often taken or influenced by male family members, so their authority remains limited even though they hold the position,” he added.