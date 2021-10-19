Satviki Sanjay is an intern with IndiaSpend.
Gulal Salil works as a graphic journalist at IndiaSpend. He can be reached on Twitter at www.twitter.com/lalposter.
Satviki Sanjay is an intern with IndiaSpend.
Gulal Salil works as a graphic journalist at IndiaSpend. He can be reached on Twitter at www.twitter.com/lalposter.
Support IndiaSpend’s award-winning investigative journalism.
Your tax-deductible contribution to IndiaSpend will help us, and other publications around the country, reveal critical stories that otherwise wouldn’t be told - stories that make a difference!