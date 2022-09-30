Mumbai: India reported the highest suicide rate in its history in 2021, with 12 suicides for every 100,000 people. Experts say this might be a reflection of better reporting of deaths by suicide rather than an actual increase in the numbers. Also, despite an increase in reporting, experts say the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) might be undercounting suicides by women.

This story is part of our ongoing Data Gaps series , which highlights shortcomings in data of public interest. In this story on data gaps in India's sucide reporting, we analyse three trends that data from the Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India, 2021 , show:

The suicide rate is the highest since India began publishing this data in 1967, with 12 suicides per 100,000 people

The rate of deaths by suicide were highest in developed states like Kerala and Telangana, at 27 suicides per 100,000 population



72.5% of those who comitted suicide were men







How are suicides reported?

A death by suicide is defined as the deliberate termination of life. For a death to be a suicide, it should be an un-natural death, the desire to die should originate within the person, and there should be a reason for ending their life, according to the National Crime Records Bureau.

When a death is deemed an unnatural death, the police are called, they file a First Information Report (FIR), which is transferred to the executive magistrate (like an additional district magistrate or the police commissioner ), who undertakes and heads the entire investigation. This investigation comes under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, related to inquiring about and reporting a suicide, explained advocate Chinmay Jawale who practices at the Bombay High Court.



An Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the Maharashtra cadre explained that when a body is found, the police look for the cause of death. They first do a spot panchama to note down their first impressions in front of panchs (witnesses). The body is then taken to a government facility, where a government doctor performs an inquest panchnama and examines the body in front of witnesses. The doctor conducts a post mortem to determine the cause of death, and sends the internal organs (called viscera) to a laboratory for analysis, if they find anything suspicious. The police investigation begins if a case is registered, based on the postmortem report.



"​​Subsequently, after the investigation, if there is nothing more than the circumstances which led to the suicide, and if the police is satisfied that there is no foul play, then it will be closed as a suicide case," said N. Ramachandran, Former Director General of Police (Assam & Meghalaya) and the founder of the Police Foundation of India , a think-tank for police reform. "In case the relatives suspect anyone for abetting the suicide then that angle is investigated and a separate case of abetment to suicide is registered."



A separate case is also registered against the husband when a married woman has died by suicide within seven years, under Section 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), Ramchandran explained.







Issues with reporting death by suicides in India



Lakshmi Vijaykumar, a consultant psychiatrist and founder of SNEHA, an NGO in Chennai for the prevention of suicides, points to three reasons for underreporting of suicides: lack of medical certification of deaths, stigma associated with mental health, and criminalisation, not just in terms of reporting of sucides but sometimes also in the denial of insurance if the death is by suicide.

Many studies ( 2020 , 2018 ) have pointed out that India has been undercounting suicides due to a lack of registration of deaths and medical certification of deaths. The Global Burden of Death study ( 2018 ) found that India's system of death certification covered only 22.5% of deaths , and that this number varied across states, from 43% in Tamil Nadu to 3.4% in Bihar.



In the United States, a medical examiner , who is a forensic specialist or pathologist, is called to the scene of death, and performs an autopsy to medically certify the cause of death. In India, the autopsy is done by any graduate with a medical degree rather than a specialist.



The Indian death certificate, unlike US death certificates, does not record a medical opinion regarding the manner of death. Even though in both the US and Indian systems, there are medico-legal autopsies, death scene investigation in India is the domain of the police or magistrate, and not of forensic medicine specialists. They can only weigh in when their inputs are sought by the police, according to this 2015 study by the Army College of Medical Sciences in Delhi.



This could lead to an underreporting of suicides as suicides could be registered as a natural death, especially in the case of poisoning.



Cases in which death is by hanging, jumping or drowning are reported more often, while poisoning cases are underreported, said Vijaykumar. Families also often pressure the police to say it is a case of accidental poisoning as they do not want to have the societal stigma of suicide attached to their family.



Keeping the reporting of suicide under the police also criminalises it in the eyes of the people, which makes them less likely to report a case.



Other experts point to how underreporting can take place in the NCRB itself. "Under reporting can happen in two ways. One is that the family does not report (the death) and the other is when the FIR is registered but the police station is unable to share the data with NCRB in time for reporting," says Rakhi Dandona, a professor of health metrics at the think-tank, the Public Health Foundation of India. As the NCRB does not give information about how many police stations send data to them, "we are not sure whether suicides have really gone up or just that more data is coming from more police stations across the country."



That said, stress, anxiety and sleeplessness due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and its impact on household income and loss of jobs , meant more people's mental health was impacted and they were reaching out to doctors, counsellors, psychiatrists and helplines, IndiaSpend reported in September 2020 .



We have reached out to the NCRB to ask for clarifications on the data and on the underreporting of suicide cases. We will update the story when we receive a response.







Do developed states have more suicides?



"When you look at suicide deaths, the highest suicide rates are in the south. In central India, including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, you have "middling suicide rates", and the rate falls up north, in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar," said Vikas Arya, a research fellow in Mental Health at the University of Melbourne .

Data from the Global Burden of Disease study that used data from the Sample Registration System, which records all births and deaths in India, between 1990 and 2016, instead of NCRB data, found the same pattern--a high rate of suicide in southern states and a lower rate in northern states .



Experts like Arya point out that south and central India have better reporting infrastructure, compared to resource-poor northern states.



There is also more societal pressure in these states to have a successful life. "The thing is that a state with a high level of education also brings a higher level of expectations. And when those expectations are unmet the frustration level is higher," said Vijaykumar.