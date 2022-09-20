Chennai: Fewer than 8% of High Court judges in the last 25 years have been women; more than half of India's High Courts have not had a woman Chief Justice; and just four High Court judges elevated to the Supreme Court of India in the same time period were women, a new dataset of High Court judges shows.



The KHOJ (Know Your High Court Judges) dataset was jointly collated by a group of organisations working with legal data, including Agami, CivicDataLab, and the Centre for Public Policy, Law and Good Governance at National Law University, Cuttack, Odisha (NLUO).



It was released on September 17, 2022 at NLUO's convocation by the Chief Justice of India U U Lalit, in the presence of Supreme Court Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah and Orissa High Court Chief Justice S Muralidhar.

Data was collected from official sources, including High Court and Supreme Court websites and those of other judicial bodies, including tribunals. The research looks at four chief areas--background information, educational information, experience before judicial appointment and judicial appointments--and covers 43 indicators. Only judges appointed after 1993, when the collegium system came into place, were considered.





How are judicial appointments decided?

The process of judicial appointments in India has been a point of contention between the legislative and judicial branches. In 1993 a Supreme Court constitution bench, while deciding the 'Second Judges' case , established that the power to appoint judges in the High Courts and the Supreme Court rested with a collegium headed by the Chief Justice of India.

In 2014, the National Judicial Appointments Commission Bill , which proposed a constitutional body to replace the collegium system of appointments of judges, was passed by Parliament but later rejected by the Supreme Court, as IndiaSpend reported in February 2018.

In 2019, a nine-judge bench of the Supreme Court dismissed a review of its 1993 judgement in the Second Judges case, but tensions between the legislature and the judiciary over judicial appointments remain; just last week, Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju reportedly said that the collegium system needs a rethink.

The Supreme Court collegium is composed of the Chief Justice of India and the four other seniormost judges of the court at that time, per the Memorandum of procedure of appointment of High Court Judges . A High Court collegium is led by the incumbent Chief Justice and four other seniormost judges of that court. The High Court collegium recommends names for appointment as judges, which are then approved by the Chief Justice of India and the Supreme Court collegium and only then sent to the government. The government makes enquiries and can raise objections, but if the collegium reiterates the same names, the government is bound by Supreme Court Constitution Bench judgments to appoint them as judges.





Past experiences of those appointed as High Court judges

The KHOJ data show that judges who are appointed to the High Courts come from one of two types of professional backgrounds: service, meaning that they served as judges in the subordinate judiciary; or bar, meaning that they rose to be top lawyers who were then appointed to the High Court as judges, the researchers explained to IndiaSpend. At the level of appointment to the High Court, judges are equally divided between those who came from the bar and those who rose through the higher judiciary.

However, when it comes to their elevation, things change. Judges who came to the High Court from the bar rather than from the subordinate judiciary are much more likely to be made Chief Justice. Additionally, just two of the 64 High Court judges elevated to the Supreme Court, for whom data were available, rose through the ranks from the subordinate judiciary.

One reason for this could be that judges appointed via the bar are much younger (50 at the time of appointment to the High Court, on average, compared to 57 for those who rise through the subordinate judiciary, according to IndiaSpend's calculations from the KHOJ dataset), offering them more years in the High Court to rise to senior positions.