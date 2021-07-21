Bengaluru: More than a year after the government declared that all rural households have access to toilets and are open defecation-free under the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), the National Family Health Survey 2019 (NFHS-5) shows differences between SBM portal data and the NFHS data.







Source: SBM-G Guideline (October 2017)

But ODF declaration at the village level does not mean that open defecation has been eliminated. More than one in three toilet owners defecated in the open, IndiaSpend reported in August 2018. The SBM is supposed to physically verify toilet access and whether open defecation has stopped at the gram panchayat level, with checks at the district and state levels. The NFHS process is different. There are three questionnaires--for men , for women , and for households . The sanitation questions (from 40 to 46) appear on the household questionnaire and are asked to an eligible member of the household. They can be women aged 15-49, men aged 15 to 54 years as well as overnight visitors, according to the NFHS-4 (2015-16) interviewer manual . NFHS-5 Household Questions On Toilet Access and Sanitation





Source: NFHS-5 Household Questionnaire While state and district-level government functionaries fill in administrative data [where every toilet demanded and constructed has to be verified] on the SBM portal, NFHS-5 is a household-level sample survey, said Avani Kapur, Fellow at Centre for Policy Research who leads the Accountability Initiative. "One always needs both sources--while administrative data records the status, independent surveys are critical for accountability and verification of recorded information," she said. State variations More rural Indians in 2018 owned a latrine than in 2014; yet 44% of them defecated in the open in Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Bihar has seen a drop in the percentage of households that do not use any sanitation facility for defecation, from 67% in NFHS-4 to 39% , in NFHS-5 This is still the highest among states for which NFHS-5 data are available. Kerala , Manipur , Mizoram , Nagaland and Sikkim are the only states where toilet access is close to 100% for urban and rural populations, per NFHS-5. In four states-- Bihar , Gujarat , Karnataka and Maharashtra --at least 20% of households practice open defecation, according to NFHS-5.