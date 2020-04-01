COVID19 Case Detection Growing Exponentially Now

In 12 hours to 9 a.m. today, 240 new COVID-19 cases were detected in India--the highest single-day increase so far. Cases have nearly doubled in the last 5 days from 834 on March 27, 2020, to 1,637 today.

Cases in India crossed the 1,500 mark after 613 cases were reported in the last 3 days, or 37% of cases currently active.

It took 55 days for case detection to cross 500, just five more days to cross 1,000, and only three more to cross 1,500.

Maharashtra now has more than 300 cases, 86 of these reported since yesterday. In Andhra Pradesh, cases have more than doubled from 40 to 83. 50 new cases have been reported in Tamil Nadu, 23 in Delhi and 18 in Karnataka.

Three new deaths have been reported in India since 8:30 p.m. last night--two in Telangana and one in Kerala. The death toll has also doubled in 4 days--from 19 on March 28, 2020, to 38 today.

(Compiled By Shreya Raman)