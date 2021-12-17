Hyderabad, Mumbai and Mohali: To quickly detect Covid-19 positive cases and slow the virus' spread in case of a possible surge due to the Omicron variant , India must increase its use of Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT, which take 30 minutes or less), in addition to the "gold standard" RT-PCR tests , research shows.



RATs can help improve access to testing, without ramping up RT-PCR capacity, help identify more positive cases, at a lower cost, and help better handle a possible third wave, shows a project by teams from the Max Institute of Healthcare Management at the Indian School of Business and health nonprofit PATH , funded by the Rockefeller Foundation . The results are from a model-based analysis which uses data from news reports and government portals. The study also includes learnings from pilot projects in Maharashtra and Punjab between April and September 2021.

The research compared several different combinations of RT-PCR and RAT tests and found that it was cheaper, faster and effective if all Covid-19 suspects were first given the RAT test and only those who were symptomatic and still tested negative on the RAT were given the RT-PCR. Using this strategy when testing capacity is overwhelmed across the country or in localised hotspots, and in rural areas where RT-PCR testing capacity is lower, can help India control a surge quickly.

In the second Covid-19 wave, India faced challenges in testing. As of June 2021, towards the end of the second wave, India had conducted 294 tests per 1,000 population, compared to 1,416 tests per 1,000 population in the US and 2,800 tests per 1,000 population in the UK. In India, some people with symptoms of Covid-19 were unable to get tested in the second wave because of a shortage of tests and staff to carry out the tests, we had reported in April 2021. In rural areas, infrastructure to test did not exist, we had reported in August 2021.

In a potential third wave, ramping up test capacity would present similar challenges, addressing which would need development of new labs or installation of additional machines, which is difficult due to resource constraints. Even if that were possible, the turnaround times for tests would continue to stay high. RATs could be used in such a case to quickly detect positive cases, research shows.

How accurate are rapid tests?

Like the RT-PCR test , antigen testing looks for the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the body. In an antigen test, a swab is taken from a person's nasal cavity and it is tested to detect fragments of proteins which are found on or within the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The RT-PCR tests look for genetic material of the virus, we had reported in August 2020.

To know how good tests are, researchers look at two characteristics: One is the sensitivity of the test or the likelihood that the test will pick up a positive sample. The second is the specificity of the test or the likelihood that a negative sample will be classified as such.

RT-PCR tests have high sensitivity (around 95%) and specificity (almost 100%) with a processing time ranging from three to six hours, and they need additional time and resources for sample transportation and reporting test results.

RATs typically detect the presence of viral particles in the sample within 30 minutes with high specificity (nearly 100%) but low sensitivity (50%–90%), depending on the antigen test kit used. So RATs would miss out on more positive cases than RT-PCR tests.

RAT and RT-PCR combination detects more cases

High-frequency mass testing using low-sensitivity tests (such as RATs) and reducing turnaround time even by a day or two can improve the epidemiological impact of testing, show studies from India , France , the US and Italy .

Going forward, India could rely on a combination of both tests, based on the scenario of disease spread in the country, the research team from ISB and PATH concluded. For instance, if there are very few cases and the spread is slow, and the aim is to identify every positive case, using RT-PCR tests would suffice. But in case of a surge, such as during the second wave, a combination of both testing techniques would help identify more cases. Similarly, a combination would work better for localised hotspots or sudden surges. RATs would also help in testing in rural and remote locations where RT-PCR capacity is low.

"We are not using Rapid Antigen Tests enough," said Gautam Menon, a professor of physics and biology at Ashoka University. "They detect Covid-19 at the point when you are most likely to infect others," he said, adding that RT-PCRs might sometimes be too effective and give positives even when a person is past being infectious.

The researchers from ISB and PATH also conducted diagnostic demonstration studies or pilots in Ahmednagar in Maharashtra, and in Mohali in Punjab. For this, the testing ecosystem was created by the public health department, which provided the space and laboratory technicians for testing. PATH trained these technicians and gave technical assistance, test kits and confirmatory diagnostic technologies. The demonstration studies used existing RT-PCR capacity--roughly 600 tests per day per lab.

They compared four different combinations of RATs and RT-PCRs.