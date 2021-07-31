Chennai: Key official health data that pointed to excess mortality and disrupted health services during the Covid-19 pandemic have suddenly gone offline, an IndiaSpend investigation shows. While government officials say that the reason for the data being unavailable is "server problems", all pre-pandemic data hosted on the same government website remain available.



The National Health Mission's Health Management Information System (HMIS) is a public portal where data from over 200,000 public health facilities--most of them government-run and rural--across India are uploaded every month. The data currently available date back to 2008, and are available down to the sub-district level for every state.

Following reports of disruptions to routine health services during the first nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of Covid-19, which began on March 25, 2020, IndiaSpend used these HMIS data to show that immunisations for children as well as access for adults to drugs and treatments for life-threatening diseases had declined sharply during March-May 2020. Following the publication of the article, the data became unavailable from the HMIS website.

In early July 2021, the data became available again on the website, updated up until May 2021. IndiaSpend used the data to show that there had been a large and unexplained spike in mortality in rural India during the pandemic, which rural health experts interpreted as an indication of severe undercounting of Covid-19 deaths.

Following IndiaSpend's report, a team of researchers led by Prabhat Jha , director of the Center for Global Health Research and professor at the University of Toronto, Canada, used the HMIS data as well as other estimates to argue in a preprint paper that India saw 2.7-3.3 million deaths between June 2020 and June 2021 – 7-8 times higher than the official Covid-19 toll. The government issued press releases in response to both the IndiaSpend article and the pre-print paper , saying that the excess deaths could be from causes other than Covid-19.

Multiple members of parliament (MP) including Kesineni Srinivas , the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP for Vijayawada, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu , TDP MP for Srikakulam, and Aparajita Sarangi , Bharatiya Janata Party MP for Bhubaneswar, also asked questions of the government about the disruption to health services during the pandemic, particularly with regard to the immunisation of children. In response to Sarangi's question, the government on July 23 presented data up to June 2021.

However, earlier this week, the data for 2020-21 and April-May 2021 disappeared from the HMIS website. When contacted by IndiaSpend, D.K. Ojha, deputy director general of Statistics in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said that the problem was that "the server keeps crashing". Data for all previous years were, however, available on the same website. The now-inaccessible data, moreover, downloaded by IndiaSpend just weeks ago, comprise two small folders of zipped Excel spreadsheets. The IT department was on the job, Ojha told IndiaSpend, and the data would be restored. "But we can't say for certain how long these things take," he added.

"This is very surprising, given that older data are still available, and we used the pandemic period data for our research paper," Chinmay Tumbe, assistant professor at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, and one of Jha's co-authors, told IndiaSpend, "I hope the data are restored soon."