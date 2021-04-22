New Delhi: Social media in India has become an endless " doom-scroll " as people around the country post about their search for oxygen cylinders and beds with oxygen support.



"Need oxygen bed hospital in Delhi for friend," tweeted one doctor who volunteers with several relief networks this week. She said the patient she is in touch with is "delirious and disoriented and not eating or talking". A tweet from a senior journalist's handle said, "My oxygen is 31 when some will help me (sic)". He died shortly after, unable to get a hospital bed. Another Delhi-based journalist had been tweeting for days this week, trying to organise a hospital bed for a patient. On April 21, she said that the patient had found a bed, but the hospital was running out of oxygen . The patient's wife had also just died from COVID-19 earlier this week.

As surging COVID-19 cases overwhelm the medical-grade oxygen supply chain, the Supreme Court of India on April 22 issued a notice to the central government over the supply of oxygen, asking for a national plan, after noting that at least six high courts are hearing the matter.

India had ramped up its infrastructure for COVID-19 care substantially between March 2020 and September 2020, when the first wave peaked in most of the country. So what went wrong? Post-September, despite warnings of more severe cases and deaths from mutant strains from public health experts, the pace of adding dedicated COVID-19 facilities and oxygen-supported beds for severe COVID-19 cases slowed, our analysis of government data shows.

Then, between December 2020 and April 2021, these facilities fell 6%. Doctors told us this decrease was not surprising since case numbers had reduced, but the government should have retained the capacity to ramp these up quickly in case of a surge. This turned out to not be the case, and the government--both the Centre and state governments--were caught napping.

The view from a hospital

The 1,000-bed Kasturba Hospital in Sevagram, in rural Wardha district in north-east Maharashtra's Vidarbha region, is getting a functional oxygen plant this week. The equipment was delivered two weeks ago, but the hospital is still awaiting technicians to connect the oxygen plant to the hospital beds. "Perhaps the plant will be ready in a week," S.P. Kalantri, medical superintendent of Kasturba Hospital, told IndiaSpend. Meanwhile, the hospital is facing shortage of oxygen for all kinds of patients, and no one is sure whether there will be enough oxygen in the days ahead.

IndiaSpend had spoken to Kalantri a year ago, in April 2020 , to learn how this large rural Maharashtra hospital, run on low cost, was preparing for the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, we reported that the local administration had told the hospital to increase its oxygen beds from 200, as a precaution. By April 2021, it had doubled its oxygen beds for COVID-19 patients to 400, yet today is unable to admit all COVID-19 patients who need oxygen because cases have grown a lot faster.

While India's active cases in 2020 peaked on September 17 , active cases were still on the rise in Wardha and some rural Vidarbha districts around the state's winter capital Nagpur. Maharashtra currently contributes 30% of India's total active cases of nearly 2.3 million cases , as of April 21, 2021.

The caseload through to February this year was not unmanageable, said Kalantri. The staff at this hospital "were absolutely having a respite", he said. At one point in late January 2021, they had only 26 COVID-19 patients with nearly 90% of their beds for COVID-19 empty. "But we celebrated prematurely," said Kalantri. "The virus is having the last laugh."

Kasturba Hospital just about managed its oxygen needs until February 2021 with cylinders. But in early March, as the increase in cases became exponential along with the second wave in the rest of the country, the oxygen cylinders they need daily has doubled to 500, at a further cost of Rs 1 lakh per day. For a charity-run hospital, this is a big expense.

The new oxygen plant has cost the hospital about Rs 1 crore, Kalantri said. Although the state government had said it would partly fund it, the hospital has not received the money yet, he said. IndiaSpend contacted the Maharashtra government for confirmation. The article will be updated should they respond.

Not enough oxygen

Early on in the pandemic, in April 2020, IndiaSpend reported that oxygen was going to be vital for managing patients with severe COVID-19, in which the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, attacks the lungs and other organs , and can cause them to fail. With a limited kitty of drugs available to treat the disease, doctors depend on treating patients with oxygen therapy to prevent escalation to a stage where they may need to be on a ventilator.

Doctors on the frontlines of the second surge in Ahmedabad told IndiaSpend this past week that the SARS-CoV-2 virus, or a variant of it, is more virulent in this ongoing second wave, and more patients' lungs are getting affected compared to the first wave. As state governments flag oxygen supply shortages despite capacity additions , civil society groups and volunteers involved in COVID-19 relief say the price of oxygen cylinders has rocketed compared to last year.

On April 15, amid widespread oxygen shortage, the central government said supply had outstripped demand on April 12, and announced measures to increase production and ease distribution . But experts told us that if oxygen production is adequate, the shortages imply a lack of planning for effective distribution. They say lessons must be learned from the current shortages so that India is better prepared if there is a third COVID-19 wave.

The government's response has been to counsel "rational use" of oxygen. On April 21 , a health ministry release quoted doctors to discuss "unnecessary demand" to put COVID patients on oxygen, and said the country has enough oxygen if used judiciously. Yet, that same evening, the central government told the Delhi High Court that the daily oxygen requirement in the country has exceeded daily production capacity.

On April 21, India reported over 315,000 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in any country since the start of the pandemic.

Decrease in facilities between December 2020 and April 9, 2021

When COVID-19 cases first began rising in India in March 2020, the government began identifying and adding dedicated COVID hospitals, dedicated COVID health centres and COVID care centres, public and private. From time to time, the government also put out data on how many COVID-19 beds were available in these facilities across the country, including ICU beds and oxygen supported beds for severe cases, and isolation beds for mild and pre-symptomatic cases . Only COVID hospitals and health centres offer all three types of beds.

By the time of the second wave, the health minister said , "the country has substantially ramped up the hospital infrastructure for management of COVID". There were 2,084 dedicated COVID hospitals, 4,043 COVID health centres and 9,313 COVID care centres in the country, per the accompanying Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) press release on April 9. These numbers all represent substantial increases since April 2020 (see chart below).