COVID-19 Latest Update: 39 new cases in Kerala, 28 in Maharashtra

Kerala reported 39 new cases today, 34 of which are from Kasaragod district, announced chief minister @vijayanpinarayi. Active cases in the state stand at 164.https://t.co/VP9hsLJREy — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) March 27, 2020

Maharashtra reported its 5th #COVID19 death while 28 new cases were detected today, as per data released by the state’s public health department. Total cases in the state stand at 153. — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) March 27, 2020

.@MoHFW_India said that 10,000 ventilators have been ordered as a preparation for #COVID19Outbreak. Bharat Electronics, a state-owned defence company, has been asked to procure 30,000 ventilators in 2 monthshttps://t.co/MzVRHmoVxo — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) March 27, 2020

Tamil Nadu government has set up a hospital with a 500-bed capacity in Chennai that will only deal with #COVID19 cases. In Assam’s Guwahati, Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital has been closed for all except patients from gynaecology & associated deptshttps://t.co/wMLLWEWzaW — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) March 27, 2020

India’s overall scores are better than the average score of all countries. But, the scores for biosafety, medical countermeasures, personnel deployment in the health system and data integration were 0 out of 100https://t.co/WSQkD7X36n — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) March 27, 2020

India scored 12.5 for emergency preparedness and response planning, 24 in biosecurity and 29.6 in healthcare access. Scores for exercising response plans (100) and laboratory systems (83.3) are higher — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) March 27, 2020

The home ministry has directed all states/UTs to provide support, food and shelter for migrant labourers and students who are stranded because of the #lockdown #COVID19 https://t.co/AkafUToiJa — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) March 27, 2020

Delhi health infrastructure can handle up to 100 positive #COVID19 cases/day & will prepare to handle up to 1,000 cases, chief minister @ArvindKejriwal said. The govt is also preparing to provide food for 400,000 people, up from the current 20k, he addedhttps://t.co/m8M15hr6tm — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) March 27, 2020

The Reserve Bank of India today announced a #COVID19 regulatory package in which the @RBI has permitted banks & other lending institutions to allow postponing instalments (including EMIs & credit card dues) that fall between March 1 & May 31 for 3 monthshttps://t.co/QPA2pucbZi — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) March 27, 2020

Experts say this moratorium is not certain and depends on the banks or the lending institutionhttps://t.co/XqrqdcasQ9 — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) March 27, 2020

Over 550,000 #COVID19 cases have been reported across 176 countries so far, the latest update from Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center says. The US with nearly 84,000 active cases is the worst affected, followed by Italy at 62,013https://t.co/uYKKWmNO5o — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) March 27, 2020

UK prime minister @BorisJohnson and health secretary @MattHancock have tested positive for #COVID19. Close to 12,000 people in the UK have tested positive and 580 have diedhttps://t.co/YgFdZfFOKz — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) March 27, 2020

