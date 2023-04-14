Civil engineering issues were highest of any department. Issues included deviation of track parameters, improper loading, water-logging, etc. This was followed by the operating department issues--incorrect setting of points and other mistakes in shunting, and poor working or failure of station master. Mechanical issues include wheel diameter variation and defects in coaches/wagons, according to the CAG report.

Further, “overall density of population along the tracks is increasing and this can result in an increase in railway accidents if the crossings remain unmanned. There has been a concerted activity from the Railways to man as many of the unmanned level crossings and this will help in bringing down chances of accidents,” said Dominic.

Human error

‘Human error’ was the major factor responsible for derailments attributable to the Loco Pilots, identified in 13% of cases. Speaking about loco pilots’ errors, Biju Dominic, Chairman, FinalMile Consulting , said “Our observations show that accidents happen in places where the visibility of the train is very good, not where the visibility of the train is poor. That's something we can tell you comprehensively.” Dominic was extensively involved in assessing multiple railway accidents as a consultant and assisted the Railways in creating solutions for preventing accidents on unmanned level crossings.

“When it comes to loco pilots’ fatigue, one might argue there are not enough facilities for them to rest, but my question is whether the ones in place, are they being utilised properly by them to rest,” he added.

Track overuse, maintenance issues

Experts also point to inadequate capacity and maintenance of tracks as a factor. “The most critical thing to understand is that there is over utilisation of the tracks; the tracks are being abused,” said Verma, the former Chief Engineer. “The trunk lines between the four major stations in the country--Delhi, Howrah, Mumbai and Chennai--have not seen any addition or doubling of track for years”.

Doubling of track means there are tracks running in both directions between two places and trains would no longer have to depend on a single line. One in four derailments (289 of 1,129) were linked to track renewal, the CAG report said, pointing to a declining trend in funding for renewal along with under-utilisation of available funds.

The progress in track renewals has been slowing down, leading to an accumulation of arrears. The target set for track renewals is not commensurate with the actual requirement on the ground, which is resulting in reduced reliability of assets and disproportionately high maintenance effort, the CAG report said, citing various other reports.

“The capacity of the existing tracks is more than 160% indicating over-utilisation of lines on trunk routes, but there’s not much time devoted to maintenance of the same.”