New Delhi: One afternoon in May, in a tiny, derelict welding workshop among the dozens of labyrinthine lanes in New Delhi’s Wazirpur Industrial Area, two welders discussed the past and future of their line of work, and their place in it. Makhan Singh, the owner of the workshop, in his early fifties, and his employee, 21-year-old Mohamed Mahroof, migrated to Delhi in 2001 and 2024 respectively to become welders, harboured ambitions to excel at it and leverage their skills to earn higher wages.

But after half an hour into the conversation, there was a sense of generational reckoning with the country’s economic performance and its ability to reward skilled blue-collar work.

Singh was lucky. He came of age as a welder in the early 2000s, a time when the global economy was booming and India registered its most consequential economic performance since it liberalised its economy in 1991. Between 2003 and 2008, the economy grew by an average annual rate of about 9% as foreign capital poured in and ended up in industries such as automobiles and pharmaceuticals.

“When I started to work, somebody advised me to learn and practice welding as much as I could. I spent two years; I worked very hard. Later I got a job in a car factory and my salary increased by more than two times because I could weld better than many other workers,” Singh said, with pride.

Mahroof, who is baby-faced, leaned against a pillar with his head slightly inclined to one side, and fell silent. Last year, he migrated to Delhi from Mumbai, where he briefly worked as a mason setting tiles in residential construction sites. Masonry was his first job at the age of 19; it was a necessity borne out of his family’s financial difficulties, Mahroof told IndiaSpend. He was born, brought up, went to school and dropped out of school in Bihar’s Darbhanga district. “Majboori thi… warna padhai chhodne ka mann nahi tha,” he said. “It was a compulsion...Otherwise, I did not want to leave my studies.”

Yet, in this big metropolis, he is determined to learn Gas Tungsten Arc Welding from Singh, who he respectfully calls “Ustadji”. Gas Tungsten Arc Welding is a modern process that uses the noble gas argon to shield the welding pool from atmospheric contaminants such as oxygen, and requires focus, agility and precise hand-eye coordination when working with the filler rod and welding torch. But Mahroof’s determination is met with grim economic realities: slowing consumption growth in the economy, which is bearing signs in Wazirpur’s stainless steel-making factories; lower wages for welding technicians; and increasing influx of China-made automated welding machines.

“I have work for another 10-15 days this month; there are no orders beyond that,” Singh said. “These young welders earn about Rs 8,000-10,000 per month in Wazirpur, depending on our order flow. So they dream of taking up welding jobs in the Gulf countries, where they get paid about Rs 50,000 per month. It’s difficult for them here.”

Singh lamented that irrespective of one’s skills, a welder could not earn more than Rs 15,000-16,000. Only a few lucky ones, one in 100, Singh said.

Mahroof said that he will continue to be a welding technician and try to become successful. “Saudi [Arabia], Kuwait, Oman…I will go anywhere if I am able to earn more.”

‘Crores of hands, crores of brains’

Two years ago, prime minister Narendra Modi invoked a prized comparative advantage of the Indian economy. “India has the highest population under the age of 30. This is what we have in my country, the youth below the age of 30 years; my country has crores of hands, crores of brains, crores of dreams, crores of resolutions!” Modi said, noting that while other global economic behemoths like China, Japan and the United States were growing older, India has a young population with tens of millions of workers like Mahroof entering the workforce every year.

Economists refer to this phenomenon as “demographic dividend”: a youthful shift in the population--a boom in the working age population followed by decline in fertility rates--that could propel economic growth for decades and help a nation attain prosperity. The Economic Survey in 2019-20 estimated that the demographic dividend will peak in the year 2041, while the “population in the 0-19 age bracket has already peaked due to sharp declines in total fertility rates (TFR) across the country”.

“Some people think that low dependency ratio is a way for demographic dividend; but it is only a young labour force that is behind it,” Yi Fuxian, an expert on China’s demography and scientist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the United States, told IndiaSpend. Fuxian, who predicted China’s economic slowdown and blamed it on an ageing population, said that a young workforce had a huge role to play in China’s economic transformation. About a quarter of the economic growth in China between 1978 and 2010 is attributed to its demographic dividend, with about a third coming from labour productivity, according to economists Cai Fang and Yu Lang at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

In the 20th century, Japan, China, Ireland, South Korea, Taiwan and Singapore successfully leveraged demography to increase economic growth by way of industrialisation and investments in education, health and workforce skilling. “Such incidents change the fate of the country. This power changes the destiny of the country,” Modi had said in his 2023 speech.

Even as India has grown faster than its peers during most of the last decade, and this year became the fourth largest economy after the US, China and Germany, economists have warned that growth rates of 6-7% would not be enough to provide employment to about 12 million young workers who enter the workforce every year. A report by Azim Premji University in 2023 found that, over a longer term, gross domestic product (GDP) growth and employment growth have been uncorrelated in India; and last year, IndiaSpend reported on another uncorrelatedness, which economists noted is a rarity: a decade-long stagnation in real rural wages during a period of impressive GDP growth.

“A weak correlation between growth and jobs is not a uniquely Indian phenomenon. Apart from really successful emerging economies like say, China, or before it South Korea and Japan, and now Vietnam, countries do struggle with this problem. And unlike most countries that do not even witness growth, India at least has a growth story,” Amit Basole, a professor of economics at Azim Premji University and the lead author of the report, told IndiaSpend. “Our problem is that our growth story has not translated into a jobs story.”

Last year, the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Institute of Human Development (IHD) released the India Employment Report 2024. The report was launched by V. Ananth Nageswaran, the chief economic advisor to the government, and its findings were bleak: young people comprised about 83% of the unemployed workforce and the share of ones with education in the total unemployed went up from 54.2% in 2000 to 65.7% in 2022. Additionally, about 90% of the total workforce was informally employed, and underemployment, which economists say is difficult to measure, persisted .

During the press conference , Nageswaran said that the government had already taken actions and brought policies to increase employment generation, and further intervention would not fix unemployment in the country. He said that in a market economy, creating employment is largely the private sector’s job, and questioned whether welfare policies, and young people’s attitude and willingness to work were also reasons behind their plight.

However, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the economy needs further government intervention and structural reforms to benefit from a demographic shift.

“Near-term priorities should include implementation of the labor codes; deepening economic integration, including reduction of trade restrictions, opening up of new markets through bilateral trade agreements, and reforms to attract FDI [foreign direct investment]; a continued public investment push and higher R&D spending; [and] streamlining of business regulations,” IMF’s India office told IndiaSpend in an email.

IndiaSpend wrote to the chief economic advisor’s office for a response, asking whether the economy needs further reforms and the government’s assessment of the uncorrelatedness between jobs and growth. We will update the story when we receive a response.

“The mental and emotional struggles…nobody talks about it,” Nekibur Rahman, a 27-year old from Guwahati, said. He has a soft voice, and speaks with a certain calm about him, as if it were a reflex action. Yet it masks so much disillusionment in him.

After a diploma in civil engineering, Rahman failed to secure a job; then, a lockdown during the pandemic made him drop out of a B.Tech programme in Mohali, in Punjab. For the next three years, he went around in circles, working odd jobs: a few months at a company in Gurgaon, then in Guwahati, and later a company selling vouchers and harbouring a toxic work environment. Pay was always irregular and low, and Rahman felt slighted, confused. Today, he has clarity about his future.

“I am preparing for a government job either in the Assam public service commission or somewhere else. If this works out, it will be okay. Or I will go out of India to find work,” Rahman said.