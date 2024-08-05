Mumbai: July 22, 2024 was the hottest day in recent history. Even the Indian summer broke many heat records this year, carrying forward a trend of the last few years.



Extreme heat affects all aspects of life in India and year after year, it is causing more birds to drop from the sky owing to sunstroke-related symptoms. Bird rescue organisations have reported an increased number of heat-related calls this summer and while some birds survive after hydration therapy, some do not.

As summer ends, IndiaSpend spoke to rescue organisations in different parts of the country to piece together how extreme heat is becoming particularly cruel for birds.

Overall, more than 40,000 people showed heat stroke symptoms this summer, and India reported over 100 heat-related deaths. Some of these deaths were those of personnel on election duty during the general election. But deaths due to extreme heat have always been underreported in our country.

The 15th Finance Commission recently denied the request to expand the scope of disasters eligible for financial assistance and hence, extreme heat will continue not to be considered a natural disaster or calamity eligible for assistance. Even the Supreme Court had ruled that people had a fundamental right to be free from adverse impacts of climate change, and that this right flowed naturally from the right to life and the right to equality.

IndiaSpend reached out to the district administrations of Jaipur, Mumbai and Delhi with queries on whether they have included the impact of extreme heat on birds in their heat/climate action plans, whether they have any records of the number of birds affected by extreme heat every year, what measures they are taking to address the issue and to increase awareness among people to help birds in distress. This story will be updated when we receive a response.

Birds on a warming planet

The world has a rich diversity of around 10,906 bird species of which, around 1,353 are found in India. A study by the Zoological Survey of India had shown that of these, 78 bird species are found in India alone.

Over the years, researchers and experts have studied the challenges before India’s biodiversity. The State of India’s Birds 2023 report warns that 60% of 348 bird species that could be assessed for long-term trends show long-term declines, and 40% of 359 species assessed for current annual trend are declining currently.

Among the larger threats to birds are land-use change, urbanisation, ecosystem degradation, monocultures, disease, infrastructure development, pet trade, hunting, pollution, and climate change.

The State of India’s Birds 2023 report explains how climate change is affecting bird populations. Phenological mismatches occur when the timings of annual events (for example, migration, nesting, insect emergence) become asynchronous. Sedentary birds will need rapid adaptive changes. The report cites the example of Amazonian birds observed over a 50-year period, where “all species showed decreases in mean body mass”. This is consistent with the expectation that smaller individuals, because they can lose heat more effectively, would be evolutionarily selected by warmer conditions.

Also, higher temperatures make birds more likely to seek shade and spend less time foraging, “with negative impacts on survival and reproduction”. Some bird species are also shifting their ranges to higher latitudes (i.e. away from the tropics and towards the poles) and in mountains, to higher elevations.

Sunstroke, dehydration cases increase

The impact of extreme heat has been seen and felt on the ground for a long time now.

Wildlife SOS, a non-profit organisation working in wildlife rescue and rehabilitation in India, reported an increased number of calls about birds affected by extreme heat this summer. In June 2024, the organisation received 35-40 rescue calls daily in Delhi-National Capital Region, higher than in April and May. Until June, the organisation had rescued over 220 birds suffering from heat, including species such as black kites, sparrows, blue-rock pigeons, barn owls, and peacocks.

“The recent heat waves have had severe impacts on the avian population in India,” said Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder and CEO, Wildlife SOS. “Prolonged exposure to high temperatures can lead to dehydration, as birds struggle to find adequate water, impairing their bodily functions and potentially leading to severe health issues or even death. Heat stroke is a significant risk, with symptoms such as laboured breathing, drooling, lethargy and hyperthermia, which can cause organ failure and be fatal if not treated promptly.”

On receiving a call about a bird in distress, most organisations guide the caller on immediate steps to be taken to stabilise the bird. Based on the bird’s situation, an ambulance might be sent and the bird moved to a facility.

“We ask the caller to secure the bird, to take it to a place where there is shade and away from predators like cats, dogs or other birds because the bird is already in a comatose state,” said Bandhanpreet Kaur, manager of veterinary services at PETA India. “Then we ask them to either pour cold water over its body or wrap the bird in a cold towel/any moist cloth…to reduce their body temperature immediately. And if electrolyte is available, we ask them to use a syringe or damp cloth to put a few drops in the bird’s mouth.”

PETA India handled 90 cases of birds affected by extreme heat this year.