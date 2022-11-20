Mumbai: In a win for developing countries, negotiators at the 27th Conference Of The Parties on climate change (COP27) have agreed to establish a finance facility to address climate-induced loss and damages faced by developing countries that are particularly vulnerable. But the details of the facility, along with the total corpus, will be finalised at the next climate conference (COP28) in the United Arab Emirates in 2023.



"With the creation of a new Loss and Damage Fund, COP27 has sent a warning shot to polluters that they can no longer go scot-free with their climate destruction. From now on, they will have to pay up for the damages they cause and are accountable to the people who are facing supercharged storms, devastating floods and rising seas," said Harjeet Singh, head of global political strategy at Climate Action Network International, a network of 1,800 civil society organisations from 130 countries.

But there is a lack of clarity on which countries will be eligible to receive funds through the financing facility. "Though historic, the devil lies in the detail," said Abinash Mohanty, sector head for climate change and sustainability at IPE- Global, an international development organisation. "As the loss and damage facility is going to be operationalised in 2023 there is no clarity yet on how countries will be categorised to receive the funds, it will be a work-in-progress to be decided by the transitional committees that will meet after the COP."

The Sharm el-Sheikh Implementation Plan , which is the cover text of COP27, mentions a 'transitional committee' that will decide on operationalisation of the funding mechanism. The committee would hold at least three meetings over the next year.

This was the first time climate change loss and damages were part of the official agenda for the world's largest climate conference. Until the last hours, discussions on loss and damage went back and forth, and it was a push from the G77 + China group of countries, which includes India, that led to the presidency establishing the fund.

"Countries must now work together to ensure that the new fund can become fully operational and respond to the most vulnerable people and communities who are facing the brunt of the climate crisis," said Singh.

Other than the announcement for the fund, 11 countries have committed a one-time fund of over $360 million for climate-change-induced losses in developing countries. The text also included other funding arrangements within and outside the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change ( UNFCCC ), such as humanitarian aid.





30-year-old demand to acknowledge loss and damage

Loss and damage from climate change reflects the impact of changing weather on communities. India is one of the most vulnerable countries to the effects of climate change, with the poor being the most at risk. For instance, unseasonal rains and extreme weather events are culminating in heavy loss for farmers and fishers from Maharashtra, IndiaSpend had reported in October 2022, and loss and damage finance can help compensate for these losses.

Loss and damage was first taken up in 1989 by leaders of small island nations facing an existential threat because of rising sea levels. They formed the Alliance for Small Island States (AOSIS), which talked of "the financial burden of loss and damage" that is suffered by small island and low-lying nations. Over the years, there have been several discussions on climate-induced "loss and damage", but without any concrete results.

In 2013, the Warsaw International Mechanism (WIM) , an institutional arrangement, was established by countries to address loss and damage, including from extreme events, such as landslides, cyclones and slow onset events, such as sea-level rise and rising temperature. This was the first tangible outcome of the discussions on climate change loss and damage.

When the Paris Agreement was adopted in 2015 , loss and damage was referred to as the "third pillar" of climate action. According to Article 8 of the Paris Agreement, signatory countries recognise "the importance of averting, minimizing and addressing loss and damage associated with the adverse effects of climate change," and they should enhance cooperation on implementing solutions. However, the Paris Agreement made no mention of any financial commitments to support countries facing significant loss and damage.

At COP26, a network of developing countries known as the G77, and China , called for a formal 'loss and damage finance facility' to be set up to provide financial support to vulnerable nations. However, due to opposition from the EU, US and other rich nations at COP26, leaders failed to establish a relief fund.





Negotiations at COP27