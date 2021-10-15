Mumbai: Rufino Possa, 52, a fisher from Uttan, a coastal village in north Mumbai, returned home on October 2, after 12 days at sea, four days more than he planned. The rough seas churned up by Cyclone Gulab towards the end of September meant that he could not find any catch. "Each trip costs us more than Rs 1 lakh, we cannot afford to come back without any catch," he said.



Possa, like others of the fishing community, is still to recover from the losses caused by the pandemic. But their problem is further aggravated by the frequent and intense cyclones and torrential rains that have been battering India's coastline over the last few years. When Possa and his 12-member crew now launch their boats, they are not sure they will return home safely. A few days ago, one of his friends lost a member of his crew at sea. The body was later found floating at a harbour in Palghar district, around 80 km north of Uttan.

Rufino Possa, 50, came back from the sea after 12 days. "Each trip costs us more than Rs 1 lakh, we cannot afford to come back without any catch," he said. Right: A crew member on Possa's boat is carrying a big fish they caught in. Photo credit: Flavia Lopes

"I have been in the fishing business for the last 30 years but have never faced so much loss and damage at sea as I have in the last few years," said Possa. Unexpected summer rains this year also damaged Rs 2-lakh worth of fish he had put out to dry.



Leo Colaco runs a fishing co-operative society in Uttan, the Uttan Machimar Vikas Society Ltd. Its 115 members now frequently seek help with insurance claims, loans and subsidies, he said. "The fishing business has become even more precarious after these frequent weather events like cyclones and heavy rains," said Colaco. India's 8,000-km coastline is a source of livelihood for almost 28 million workers in the fishing sector, including those vendors, boat owners and operators, 'ice breakers' who ensure that the catch is kept iced, drivers and owners of vehicles used to transport the catch and so on. Among them, close to 67% live below the poverty line, according to the 2016 National Marine Fisheries Census conducted by the government-run Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute ( CMFRI ). Unusual extreme weather events are being witnessed along India's coast. For example, in May 2021, a severe cyclonic storm Tauktae landed on India's west coast though cyclonic storms are rarely formed in the Arabian Sea and this can be traced to the warming of oceans, we reported in May 2021. Coastal climate disasters can impact the livelihood of fishers in multiple ways--they not only cause death and injuries at sea but also loss of or damage to expensive fishing gear, large-scale decline in the haul, and damage to assets such as aquaculture farms, marine cages used in aquaculture, storage infrastructure and so on. These losses are not covered under conventional insurance schemes. Currently, fishers have access to insurance against accidents, death and certain other kinds of losses. The Centre offers group accident insurance that provides coverage against accident or death at sea to entire fishing crews. Insurance is also available for total destruction or loss of fishing vessels from public insurance companies such as the New India Assurance Company Ltd, Oriental Insurance Company Ltd and United India Insurance Company Ltd. Some private insurers also compensate for loss of fishing gear at an extra premium. "There is an increasing loss of workdays, loss and damage of vessels, property, and mortality on account of adverse climatic conditions. This is not matched by the current levels of risk-coverage provided under these schemes," said Adithya Pillai of Dakshin Foundation, a Bengaluru-based research organisation working on marine conservation and environment sustainability. Need for measures to deal with climate shocks The agriculture ministry did introduce a weather-based index insurance scheme in 2003 but only to benefit farmers. In 2016, the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana or the PM's crop insurance scheme began to cover crop losses caused by adverse weather, replacing the weather index insurance. However, there is no equivalent scheme for the fisheries sector. What can be done to help livelihoods impacted by disasters precipitated by climate change? In a February 2021 report , the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations asked national governments to come up with social security measures to help fishers recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and the exacerbated climatic events. "Income-support programmes and better social support systems help absorb systemic shocks like natural disasters, or Covid, that increase overall vulnerability and negative coping strategies," said Pillai of Dakshin Foundation. "Insurance schemes need to be suited to the level of occupational risks, uncertainties and ability of fishers to provide collateral and pay premiums." Several western countries have designed a weather index insurance to cover climate risks such as excess rainfall or droughts that impact specific populations. In 2007, 23 countries in central America and the Caribbean formed a Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility , a multi-country insurance instrument to cover the financial impact of natural hazards like tropical cyclones, earthquakes and excess rainfall. The instrument also has a specific fisheries policy, the Caribbean Ocean and Aquaculture Sustainability Facility ( COAST ) that insures fishing vessels, fishing equipment and fishing infrastructure against extreme weather events. Climate risk insurance is being promoted by organisations to support vulnerable communities and compensate them for unavoidable risks such as extreme weather events. Partial protection against climate vagaries Apart from one-time compensations provided under disaster relief funds, which we detail later, fishers also have access to accident insurance schemes provided by the Centre and state governments such as the Group Accident Insurance Scheme for Fishermen under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana . In 2020, the central government came up with another insurance scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) that gives greater coverage between Rs 25,000 and Rs 5 lakh for accidental injuries or deaths of fishers. However, such state and central schemes do not cover loss and damage caused by extreme weather events, said Shinoj P., a senior scientist at CMFRI. And, apart from accident risks, other big risks in the sector such as loss and damage to fishing vessels, gear and assets of fishers are only partially covered by private entities, he said. As we said earlier, India's coastline has been hit by successive disasters in recent years. In 2020, four cyclones hit different coastal parts of India: Amphan hit the east in May, Nisarga landed in Maharashtra in June, Nivar swept coastal south-east in November and Burevi impacted Tamil Nadu and Kerala in early December. The frequency of cyclones in all oceans surrounding India has increased: both 2018 and 2019 recorded seven cyclones, higher than the annual long-period average (1961-2017) of 4.5, we reported in December 2020.

Lynel Mallankar with his catch, seen here at Uttan on October 2. Photo credit: Flavia Lopes

Lynel Mallekar, 40, a fisher from Uttan, has had to deal with the impact of several such weather events. He had bought a new boat in 2019 but it has already undergone six or seven major repairs costing a total of Rs 4 lakh. The boat itself cost him Rs 20 lakh.



Though the vessel is insured, Mallekar could not recover the cost of repairs. "Vessel insurances in India cover only total loss, which means that only if your boat disappears can you claim Rs 1-2 lakh for a Rs 10-50 lakh loss," said Colaco, head of the fisher collective in Uttan, who has appointed an insurance clerk for the cooperative. Delayed payment Apart from vessel insurance offered by public insurance companies, accident/death insurance schemes for fishers are largely covered under state and central insurance programmes. The centre's Group Accidental Insurance Scheme for Active Fishermen covers life/disability risks of a fishing crew. Under this, the insured can seek Rs 2 lakh in case of permanent disability/accidental death, and Rs 1 lakh in case of partial disability. Investigations into incidents to claim insurance are also time consuming, said Colaco. "Fishers rarely have time to pursue them," he said. Royden Dhokalkar, who lost his crew member in an accident at sea in January 2020, was sanctioned his claim of Rs 1 lakh a year and a half later, in June 2021. Local co-operative societies, like those run by Leo Colaco, have been instrumental in pushing for insurance claims. But loss of life and damage to vessels is not the only risk fishers have to bear, said Narendra Patil, president of the National Fishworkers Forum , a union of small and traditional fishworkers. "Equipment like large hooks, lines, traps and fishing nets are expensive and every fisher invests around Rs 1 lakh in a trip. When storms hit or there is no catch, they return home with no income in hand and there is no support available for that," he said. 'One-time disaster relief not enough' The Arabian Sea, as we said, no longer enjoys a relatively stable climate due to global warming. The three cyclones to impact it in 2020-21--Amphan, Yaas and Taukate--damaged over 14,000 boats and 78,000 fishing nets , as per the Inter-Ministerial Central Teams constituted by the government. "But such damage is rarely accounted for in insurance claims," said activist Patil.

Boats damaged during cyclone Taukate, seen here in Uttan on October 2. Photo credit: Flavia Lopes

Disaster relief programmes do offer financial assistance to those whose livelihoods have been hit but these are not in the nature of insurance. "There are one-time compensation schemes specific to disaster management and mitigation, like relief and rehabilitation of coastal communities affected by floods and cyclones but there aren't insurance schemes that talk explicitly about climate risk and resilience in the fisheries sector," said Pillai of Dakshin Foundation. "Additionally there are some private schemes that help cover damage to fishing vessels and gears, but these insurance schemes still have low levels of coverage."

