Delhi: Capital expenditure in the 2023-24 Union Budget doubled from Rs 4.26 lakh crore ($58.2 billion) of actual expenditure in 2020-21 to Rs 10.01 lakh crore ($122 billion) budgeted in 2023-24 . This is the third consecutive year that capital investment outlay has increased, but at the cost of social welfare programmes that provide a social safety net to citizens and ensure basic rights, including livelihoods, health, nutrition and education.



This is the first time, based on budget data from 2009-10 to 2023-24 , that social sector expenditure as a share of total expenditure has been lower than 20%. For 2023-24, at Rs 8.28 lakh crore ($100.77 billion), it is 18% of total government spending.

The push for capex As a share of total expenditure, investments on capital expenditure are at 22%, the highest in the last 15 years. Compared to the pre-pandemic year (2019-20), this is a 10 percentage point increase. This increase is primarily for three ministries–the Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Capital Outlay on Defence Services–which account for 66% of total capital expenditure. In addition, a new scheme, called the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Expenditure , was announced for financial assistance to states in the form of a 50-year interest free loan for capital investment projects. Allocations for the scheme increased by 71% from Rs 76,000 crore ($9.2 billion) in the revised estimates for 2022-23 to Rs 1,30,000 crore ($15.8 billion) in the budget estimates for 2023-24.





But this increase has come at the cost of social sector expenditure

In the 2023-24 budget, social sector expenditure as a share of total expenditure is budgeted at 18%, the first time it has fallen below 20% since 2009, based on budget data from 2009 to 2023-24 . Social sector expenditure is budgeted at Rs 8.28 lakh crore ($100.77 billion) in 2023-24, compared to revised estimates of Rs 8.84 lakh crore ($107.53 billion) in 2022-23, and actual expenditure of Rs 5.30 lakh crore ($70.3 billion) pre-pandemic, in 2019-20.





The government had prioritised some social welfare schemes during the period of the Covid-19 pandemic and social sector expenditure increased to 30% as a share of total expenditure . Post the pandemic abating, and with some economic recovery, there would have been a decrease in social sector spending, but data show that the decrease in spending had in fact been a pattern even before the pandemic.

Between 2009 and 2021, the share of social sector expenditure going to education, sports, art, and culture declined from 20% to 9%. In the 2023-24 budget, estimates have grown to 14% but are lower than in 2009. Similarly, the share of rural development in the budget fell from 28% in 2009-10 to 19% in 2023-24. In addition, despite the pandemic, medical and public health spending have remained similar through the years, while expenditure on social security and welfare and nutrition has been negligible. Even the proportion spent on food subsidies, which increased significantly during the pandemic as part of a government programme for the provision of free foodgrains, is lower than it was in 2009-10. Under social sector spending, the Union government has prioritised infrastructure-related projects, such as housing, urban development, and water and sanitation. These made up as little as 5% of the total expenditure in 2009-10 which grew to 21% in 2022-23. In 2023-24, these will constitute 21% of spending.





Budgets stagnate for several social sector schemes

The Government of India hopes that inflation in the year ahead will remain low at 4%. Yet, in the 106 months from January 2014 until December 2022, monthly inflation rates have been 4% or lower only 29 times, or for 27% of the total time period. If inflation is accounted for, budgets for several social sector schemes, particularly for education, health and nutrition, have either been stagnant or decreased over time. In five out of 11 social sector schemes, real allocations in 2023-24 budget estimates are lower than in 2019-20, before the COVID-19 pandemic began. These include Samagra Shiksha–the school education programme, Swachh Bharat Mission-Gramin–the sanitation programme, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS)--the rural jobs programme, the National Health Mission (NHM)--the overarching rural and urban health programme, and the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP)--for financial assistance to the elderly, widows and persons with disabilities. Similarly, real allocations for Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 in 2023-24 budget estimates were lower than allocations for the Integrated Child Development Services (one of the components of Poshan 2.0) in 2018-19. The same is true for the Mid Day Meal scheme, now known as Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN).



