New Delhi: The upcoming budget for 2021-22 will reveal revised estimates for last year's Union Budget, which will indicate how much was actually spent on healthcare to tackle the pandemic during the 2020-21 fiscal year.



Experts also expect enhanced allocations to healthcare, not only to manage COVID-19 cases but also to vaccinate people against the disease. (Read our series, The Price of COVID, here .) In this explainer, we outline how public healthcare is financed in India, the spending trends over the last few years, and what to look out for in the next year's budget. How much more was allocated in 2020 for COVID-19? The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare comprises two departments-- Department of Health and Family Welfare and Department of Health Research . Every year, the budget is calculated as the sum total of money allotted to both. The last Union Budget allocated Rs 67,112 crore ($9.2 billion) to the Union health ministry. Besides this, Rs 14,232 crore ($1.95 billion) was additionally allotted to the health ministry, according to the Union government's supplementary budget published in September 2020 (The supplementary budget lists out expenses that were incurred or budget allocations that needed to have been made over and above what had been announced in the beginning of the year in the Union Budget). Further, at least Rs 10,297.02 crore ($1.4 billion) was earmarked specifically for COVID-19 expenses, split among the ministries of health, science and technology (Rs 350 crore ($47.97 million)) and rail (Rs 630 crore ($86.36 million)) ministries. The Union health ministry, alone, received at least an additional Rs 9,327 crore ($1.23 billion) to meet COVID-19 expenses. How is the sector funded? India's expenditure on healthcare is covered both privately (by individuals) and publicly (by the state). India's annual Union Budget makes an allocation for healthcare to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. A large chunk of this money is sent further on, to states and Union Territories for them to spend on healthcare. Apart from the Centre's allocation, state governments, for their part, also set aside money for healthcare in their own budgets. They get the money for this from the revenues generated by their state. Government data indicate that states and Union Territories taken together, allocate over three times what the Centre allocates on healthcare. For example, states and union territories spent Rs 1.17 lakh crore ($16 billion) on healthcare in 2015-16 (actuals). This increased to Rs 1.48 lakh crore ($20.3 billion) in 2016-17 (revised estimates) and to Rs 1.58 lakh crore ($21.7 billion) in 2017-18 (budget estimates). This is according to data from the Union health ministry on financing of the health sector.









Budget and spending trends over the years

The defence ministry typically gets the Union Budget's biggest budget allocation every year. This was the same case in the last budget , in which the Ministry of Defence was allocated Rs 4.7 lakh crore ($64.6 billion). India's health ministry received the ninth highest budget allocation, with Rs 67,112 crore ($9.2 billion). In this case, India's defence allocation was seven times that of healthcare.



