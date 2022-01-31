Noida and Mumbai: In 2020-21, the union government had estimated a budget of Rs 30.4 lakh crore on February 1, 2020. But when it declared the revised budget on February 1, 2021, the amount was 13.4% larger, at Rs 34.5 lakh crore, budget documents show.



Some ministries, such as health and rural development, were allocated more money in the revision, while others, such as home affairs and social justice and empowerment received less.

When you look at the new budget documents that will be published this February, look out for these three numbers: the budget estimates or BE, which will tell you what the government plans or had planned to allocate to each ministry, the revised estimates or RE, which will tell you how much the budget was revised from the BE, and third, the actual amount spent, or expenditure, which will be available only until 2020-21, as actual expenditure is published after two years.

Some variation between BE, RE and actuals is inevitable given that the expenditures are projections made at the start of the year. However, if there are vast differences and revisions, it reduces the credibility of the numbers, according to Jayati Ghosh , an economist at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, US, and a former professor of economics at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.

Revisions to the budget numbers also affect the implementation of government schemes. For instance, officials in charge of programmes might cut back on expenses or, beneficiaries might receive a lower benefit or fewer might receive a benefit, if the budget is revised downwards, Protiva Kundu , an economist at the New Delhi-based think-tank Centre for Budget and Governance Accountability, told IndiaSpend.

Our explainer on what the three different terms for a ministry's budget mean and their impact on the ground.

BE, RE and actuals

Every year, the finance ministry estimates the revenues and expenditures for the following year. Revenues are projected based on the estimated tax collection and income from the sale of assets (such as from public sector companies). Based on the revenue, the budget for different sectors, such as health, education and police, is determined.

Expenditures can exceed revenue, and the difference between expenditure and revenue is called the revenue deficit, which can be met through borrowing from the Reserve Bank of India, provident funds or external agencies like the World Bank. As on March 31, 2021, India owed Rs 121.2 lakh crore.

The finance ministry allocates an amount to each ministry, scheme and department for the next financial year. This is the budget estimate (BE). On February 1 this year, the budget presented will have estimates for the next fiscal year, that is, 2022-23.

The BE can be changed if the funds are insufficient or exceed the needs of the ministry or scheme. The department/ministry has to ask for a supplementary grant in November if they need more, based on which the finance ministry allocates more money.

This amount is called the revised estimate (RE). The RE numbers presented are for the current year. Therefore, this budget will have the RE of 2021-22.

BE represents the "intention to spend" of the government and are not legally binding, explained Kundu.

Actual expenditure, as the name suggests, is the amount actually spent by the ministry/department/scheme. Since this is derived after auditing receipts, they are available only after the money has been spent. This year, the actual expenditures in the budget documents will be from 2020-21.

Actual expenditure was 3.5% less than the BE for 2019-20, the latest year for which all three numbers are currently available, show budget documents . The RE was 3.1% lower than BE, data show.

There is no check on underspending by a ministry or department, according to Ghosh.