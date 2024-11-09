Tarakandi, Barpeta: It was a rainy day in October. Forty-five-year-old Asma Khatun, a widow living in Tarakandi village in the Kalgachia subdivision of Assam’s Barpeta district, was distraught.

She had good reason to be--her home was dismantled due to riverbank erosion. Asma was already struggling to make ends meet--the loss of the roof above her head was one blow too many. “I am unable to eat and sleep,” Asma said. “I am constantly worried.” Asma and her two adult children had sought refuge with relatives, but she told IndiaSpend that she would soon shift to a nearby char. A char is a river island formed by silt deposits. There are more than 2,000 chars in the river Brahmaputra, all of them cut off from the mainland, and many inhabited by farming communities. Every two or three years, a char will erode when the river swells in monsoons, and the people living there have to leave their homes. They are also extremely fertile--thus, for generations, local communities have settled on these islands as they take shape, living in homes of bamboo and mud, establishing homesteads, raising families and eking out a living through farming and fishing, as IndiaSpend reported in June 2022. While Tarakandi is not a char, it is located on the banks of the river Beki, one of the tributaries of the Brahmaputra. According to locals, during monsoons when water levels rise, the land in Tarakandi starts to erode. This forces people to move to a char nearby, or migrate to towns and cities for survival.







Tarakandi is mainly inhabited by Muslims of Bengali origin--who are often seen as “outsiders” and “illegal immigrants” from Bangladesh by many locals and native groups in Assam. “Over the years, Brahmaputra and Beki met and became one, and the swollen river swallowed a lot of land,” said Baharul Islam, 36, another native. “Now it has reached our village and soon nothing will remain of it. In the last few days, around 50-60 families have had to move because their land and houses were eroded.” Many riverine districts in Assam are affected by erosion every year. According to an assessment by the Rashtriya Barh Ayog, about 40% of the state’s area, some 3.1 million hectares , is flood-prone. That is around 9.4% of the flood-prone area across India. Further, the state has seen about 8,000 hectares of riverbank erosion each year, on average, resulting in a total loss of 427,000 hectares or 7.4% of land area between 1950 and 2010. Local social workers as well as experts say mitigating riverbank erosion is a big challenge for the Assam government, and that it needs a comprehensive strategy, which the state is yet to come up with. Further, the lack of data on how much land has been lost, how many people have been affected and how many received rehabilitation makes it difficult to assess actual impact, experts say. “There has never been a solution to this problem,” said Lutfar Rahman Khan, a local businessman from Barpeta town. “Stability is no longer possible for the riverine people.”

‘If my house breaks, I don’t know what I will do’ Twenty-five-year-old Moina Khatun cannot remember when she last had a good night’s sleep. “We wake up in the middle of the night to check if the river is inching towards us…the sound of the river and the land erosion never allow us to sleep.” Moina lives in a home near the riverbank, with her three minor children. “If my house breaks, I don’t know what I will do,” she said, adding that her husband lives in Bongaigaon, a town about 52 km away from Tarakandi. Moina, who is trying to complete her matriculation, got married when she was 18 years old. River banks, with their silt deposits, are fertile. At the time of her marriage, her husband Abdul Ghani Khan used to farm cabbage, cauliflower, brinjals, chillies, jute, etc. Then the river swallowed their small patch of farmland and since then, he has had to migrate to Bongaigaon to find work as a daily wage labourer, and comes home once every fortnight or so. While Moina is scared that her house will be swallowed up in the next wave of erosion, Asma’s home is already gone. Her son managed to finish his grade XII, but hasn’t been able to take any exams that will allow him to study further. “I have no money for his education,” Asma said. “I fear he will end up working as a daily wage labourer despite completing school.”







Migrating to work at a brick kiln Residents of Tarakandi live with the constant fear of displacement. According to Rafiqul Islam, a social worker from Barpeta who is associated with Humanitarian Aid International ’s local member Anchalik Gram Unnayan Parishad, erosion eats away land on which houses and farms stand. “Some find temporary refuge on nearby embankments, while others take shelter with relatives,” Islam said. “A few families, more fortunate, manage to purchase small plots of land in nearby villages and towns. For most, however, migrating to the towns is the only option of finding work and survival.” Take 30-year-old Abdul Basid, who was born in Tarakandi. He never went to school because, he said, his family was too poor to afford schooling, and thus he had to work from a young age. Basid used to grow chillies on his small patch of land, and once the river took away the land, he began working at a brick kiln in Moran town of Dibrugarh district in upper Assam. Moran is about 530 km by road from Tarakandi, and Basid says a group of people are usually taken on an overnight bus to work at the brick kiln there.







