As lockdown lifts in non-containment zones, India reports its third highest daily increase

As India begins lifting lockdown restrictions from non-containment zones today, comes the news of Goa becoming COVID-19 free but Maharashtra reporting its highest daily increase. The picture is mixed across the country as India has reported 1,149 COVID-19 cases--the third highest in a day--today, bolstering the case for a phased lifting of restrictions.

Three highest single-day increases in the number of cases have been reported in the last seven days (since April 14).

Maharashtra (552 new cases), Gujarat (139) and Rajasthan (127) are the top three states to report more cases as per the health ministry’s update at 8 a.m. today.

Recoveries are also increasing in number--India has reported 245 COVID-19 recoveries since 5 p.m. on April 19. In the last 4 days (since April 17), an average of 258 recoveries have been reported, with more than 200 recoveries every day. April 19 saw the highest, at 287. There are 14,175 active cases now.

Goa, which has reported seven COVID-19 cases, has now reported 100% recoveries. It is the only state (among those that have reported at least one case) to have no active cases currently, along with Nagaland (whose single case was transferred to Assam).

Meanwhile, India has also reported 24 more deaths since April 19. Maharashtra has reported 12 of these while Gujarat has reported five. Gujarat has reported a death every day since April 9.

Coronavirus Monitor is tracking all confirmed cases & deaths due to COVID-19 in India, as well as patients discharged after treatment. For now, we are using updates from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Indian Council of Medical Research.

(Compiled by Shreehari Paliath)