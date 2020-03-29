As COVID-19 cases cross 1000, India admits “limited” community transmission

COVID-19 cases in India crossed 1000 after 106 new cases were detected today. The total cases stand at 1,024 now, which is more than double the cases (471) detected 6 days ago.

As cases increase, the ministry of health and family welfare admitted that India is in the “limited” community transmission phase. The ministry, in a standard operating procedure document for transporting a COVID19 suspect or confirmed case, said, “This SOP is applicable to current phase of COVID-19 pandemic in India (local transmission and limited community transmission)”.

This admission comes one day after the Indian council of medical research (ICMR) said it had stopped random testing to check for community transmission.

(Compiled by Shreya Raman)