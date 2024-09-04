Beed, Maharashtra: In a typical year, Savitra Thadke, 50, and her husband work as sugarcane cutters at farms in Sangli or Kolhapur in western Maharashtra from October to March-April. In the summer months of April-June, they work as agricultural labourers in their village, Chopdyachiwadi in the Georai taluka of Beed district. Savitra could even afford to rest for two to three days a week during this period.



But since last year, the couple--landless labourers from a marginalised caste--have migrated for work even in the summer. They worked at jaggery manufacturing units in Shikrapur near Pune, cutting sugarcane stalks, making bundles and loading them in tractors from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day of the week, and together earned Rs 300-500 per day. They sold the green leaves of sugarcane as fodder for cattle, earning a little extra.

“Earlier, in summer months we would get work as daily wage labourers at the farms in our village that have borewells,” Thadke says. “We would prepare land for the upcoming kharif season. But nowadays, farmers don’t cultivate crops like vegetables in summer as there is no water. Besides, many farmers deploy machines to do work like tilling land. For the remaining work, farmers hire women from their castes. They don’t hire women like us from marginalised castes.”

When IndiaSpend met her, she was preparing to migrate to Karnataka’s sugar mills to work from August--and she is not alone. Several marginal farmers , who own less than one hectare land, and landless agricultural labourers are seeking work elsewhere during the summer and monsoon due to changing rainfall patterns and a critical shortage of groundwater, IndiaSpend found.





Migration windows extended

Every year, over a million labourers from the Marathwada division consisting of eight districts--Dharashiv, Latur, Beed, Nanded, Jalna, Hingoli, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Parbhani--migrate to western Maharashtra and Karnataka to work as sugarcane cutters from October to April-May, said Chandrakant Raut, deputy commissioner of the labour department in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (earlier Aurangabad), headquarters of the Marathwada division.

In summers, they would return to their villages. Having earned from sugarcane cutting, they would lead a relatively relaxed life. “If work is available at local farms, they work; otherwise they rest. Marginal farmers prepare their land for the kharif season that runs from June to September,” says Namdev Chopade, an activist who works at the social organisation Sarswati Sevabhavi Sanstha in Beed.

“[But now] they go to Sangli and Satara to harvest ginger and turmeric, or to Pune and Kolhapur to cut sugarcane for jaggery manufacturing units,” Chopade says. “They also work as daily labourers at construction sites, or as domestic labour in Pune and Mumbai.

“Earlier, instances of double migration were rare,” he says. “But in the last two to three years, the number of people migrating in summer and monsoon has increased tremendously because there are no other jobs barring agricultural labour in Marathwada.”

About 74% of Marathwada’s population depends on agriculture and allied activities, as per a 2020 research paper published in the journal Environmental and Socio-economic Studies. Outside of agriculture, jobs are scarce as the region is not developed due to poor industrialisation.





Climate change affects agriculture in Marathwada

Climate change is impacting the agriculture in the region. Total rainfall is spaced out over a few days, and generally lasts for only about 15-20 days, on average, a research note by Oxford Policy Management says. This has led to more dry days, exacerbated by flooding and land erosion when it rains, causing deteriorating soil health and reduced water retention capacity.

“Farming in Marathwada mostly depends on rainfall,” explains Tukaram Mote, joint director of the agriculture department , Marathwada. “The number of dams is lesser here as compared to other parts of the state. There are no agriculture-allied jobs like dairy in Marathwada. Hence, if one season goes bad due to erratic rainfall, farmers and labourers face problems throughout the year. They don’t have an option but to migrate to get a livelihood.”

“Overall,” says H.M. Desarda, economist and former member of the Maharashtra State Planning Board, “rainfall has not changed drastically, but its distribution has changed. There are longer dry spells, followed by heavy showers within a few hours. This causes crops to get damaged. Some circles get flooded due to heavy showers while other circles remain dry. The fertile upper layers of soil wash away in heavy rainfall.”