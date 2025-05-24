New Delhi: The Indian government budgeted over Rs 1.67 lakh crore – nearly 70% of India’s agriculture budget –for fertiliser subsidy for the financial year 2025-26. Fertiliser subsidies are nearly 40% of India’s total subsidy spending, data show.





Between 2017-18 and 2021-22, total consumption of fertilisers increased by only 16.2% even as the subsidy expenditure shot up by 131.3%. This is because the consumption increase is met mostly with imports, at steep prices. India’s import dependency on raw materials like natural gas, potash, and phosphate is as high as 100%, 90%, and 60%, respectively, and their prices are critical determinants of the cost of manufacturing fertilisers domestically. The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) estimated that over 90% of the subsidy payment increase between 2004-09 was due to the international prices of fertilisers. Such import dependence makes India vulnerable to global uncertainties, risking the fiscal sustainability of fertiliser subsidies.





Opaque subsidies, hidden costs The government also often delays the payment of subsidy amounts to manufacturers/importers. Deferred payments carried over year after year by the government resulted in accumulated dues of Rs 43,483 crore by the end of FY19. The CAG observed that the revised estimate for FY21 (Rs 133,947 crore) made provisions for clearing the carry forward liability in that year. The government has also previously issued special securities to fertiliser companies in place of cash subsidies, deferring the payment of the bond principal, while paying interest.



