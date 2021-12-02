Chandigarh: Harbhajan Singh returned to Sadhanpur village in east Punjab's SAS Nagar district from two days off over Diwali, to find the paddy straw stubble from the three acres he farms, which he had bundled into neat stacks, turned to ash. "I was to transport and sell the bundles to the nearby industrial unit for use as fuel in its boiler, but the farm owner complained it was taking too long and set it on fire," Singh told IndiaSpend. "I had spent around Rs 7,000 on fuel, labour and other inputs. All of that has now gone to waste."



Harbhajan Singh operates a raker-baler machine every year during the paddy harvesting season to collect and bundle the paddy stubble. The baler operator sells the stubble bundles to industries and power plants, where it is used as fuel. Farmers don't earn much in this exchange and may incur a cost of about Rs 500 per acre if the power plant or industrial unit is located far away, he said.

Harbhajan's experience sums up the challenges around getting Punjab's farmers to decrease burning of paddy stubble: high cost of straw management, lack of financial incentives for farmers, a small window to sow the winter wheat crop after paddy harvesting, and little utility of the straw at the local village level.

Farmers burning paddy stubble in Punjab and Haryana often bear the blame for severe air pollution in Delhi in the months of October and November. The contribution of farm fires to the capital's air pollution, however, varies widely depending on wind speed and direction, besides local weather conditions . This year, the contribution of farm fires to particulate matter 2.5 in Delhi's air varied from 2% to 48% between November 1 and 23, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR-India) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences' Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology showed.

Three years of an intense awareness campaign in the state, along with Rs 1,000 crore worth of subsidies on straw management machines, has not led to any big shift away from stubble burning, our investigation finds. "As many as 71,024 farm fires were recorded till November 22 compared to 76,501 during the same period last year," Krunesh Garg, member secretary, Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), told IndiaSpend. This amounts to a decrease of just 7%. "The total burnt area this season (till November 15) also reduced from 1.659 million hectares to 1.29 million hectares," or a 22% decrease. In 2019, 52,154 straw burning cases were recorded.

PPCB has imposed environmental fines totalling Rs 2.78 crore on erring farmers this year, Garg said. But no action is expected as the state assembly elections are due to be held early next year. Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi recently announced cancellation of all cases against farmers indulging in straw burning.

Agriculture experts blame the widespread use of the combine harvester after the Green Revolution in the 1980s, for the creation of paddy stubble during the harvest, and say the adoption of more machines to solve problems created by existing machines places a financial burden on farmers, and benefits only machine companies. They suggest that continuing cash incentives to compensate farmers for stubble management, which Punjab had implemented in 2019, are a better option. Incentives could also be given for industrial use of paddy straw, such as in bio-CNG plants, or for producing biomass power.

The ultimate solution is to reduce the area under the paddy crop in Punjab as it is not suitable to Punjab's agro ecological conditions, nor is it the state's staple crop, these experts told us. The central government should offer farmers price support and assured procurement for alternative crops such as maize, oilseeds and pulses.

Economic compulsions leading to stubble burning

Traditionally, paddy was cut manually and straw collected for use as fodder and bedding for animals, or to thatch roofs. With the introduction of the combine harvester machine in the 1980s, the paddy could be cut and threshed in a single operation. But the machine cuts the crop 8 inches above the ground, leaving the stem--more digestible as fodder--stuck in the soil. The upper part, being high in silica, is not good quality fodder , especially compared to wheat straw and commercial feed, per an October 2020 study by researchers at Lovely Professional University, Jalandhar. Simultaneously, paddy took over more area, rising from 1.18 million hectares in 1980 to 3.1 million hectares by 2019, leaving even more straw in its wake. Today, Punjab generates around 20 million tonnes of paddy straw annually.

Paddy is largely a monsoon (kharif) crop and wheat a winter (rabi) crop, planted after the kharif harvest. The window between harvesting of paddy and sowing of the wheat crop shrank with enactment of the Punjab Preservation of Subsoil Water Act, 2009 . The law prohibits farmers from sowing paddy seeds in nurseries before May 10 and transplanting the seedlings before June 10, with the objective of reducing groundwater extraction for paddy cultivation and making use of the monsoon rains instead, which arrive by June end . However, this delays the harvesting of paddy at the end of the monsoon season, leaving little time for preparing the fields for wheat sowing, and farmers choose the faster option of burning the straw that remains after rice is harvested.

Farmers in Punjab usually sow wheat within 7-10 days of paddy harvesting, agriculture experts told us. Around 41% farmers attributed straw burning to the short window of time available between paddy and wheat cropping, while 48% said that burning is quicker and more economical, a 2015 survey of 625 people in 150 farming households in three villages in Patiala district by the Institute for Social and Economic Change at Delhi University and the National Council of Applied Economic Research had found. The study also found that air pollution caused by the straw burning leaves highly adverse impacts on the local population. Around 92% of the 625 persons surveyed were aware of harmful impacts of straw burning and 49% said their health problems aggravate during the straw burning season. Around 81% of those surveyed reported irritation in the eyes, 34% had congestion in the chest and around 11% experienced shortness of breath.

"We know and deal with problems that arise with straw burning. What can be done about it," asked farmer Jaspal Singh of Buttar village, Moga district. "Those in cities talk about environment protection but I have been volunteering with Baba Seechewal to clean the rivers in Punjab for so long. It's not our hobby to pollute the air. You should understand that there is no way out for us." This helplessness of farmers was evident to the Supreme Court when it recently rebuked the Union government for blaming farmers for Delhi's air pollution and not providing them enough machines to manage the surplus paddy straw.

The machine overkill

The Punjab government has distributed 76,622 machines to farmers and custom hiring centres on Rs 1,000 crore subsidy from the Union government since 2018. The equipment includes specialised seeders and mulchers, which help sow the wheat crop while mixing the paddy straw into the soil, as well as rakes and balers that gather and bundle the straw for easy transport to biomass power plants or industrial units, where it can be used to fire boilers or converted into fuel pellets, briquettes or items like cardboard. The cost of the equipment ranges from Rs 1.12 lakh to Rs 14 lakh.

Besides the one-time expense, the operating cost of these machines is high, farmers said. Super SMS , for instance, is an attachment for the combine harvester that further chops the straw and spreads it loosely on the ground for easy incorporation into the soil. In 2019, the state government made it mandatory that all combine harvesters have the attachment. However, farmers don't want to use it, citing cost. "Use of SMS increases the fuel consumption and reduces speed of harvesting, besides loss of grains which get caught in the attachment," said Avtar Singh of Sandharsi village, Patiala district.