Hyderabad: 45-year-old farmer J. Venkat Narayana from Marreddipalli village in Prakasam district, Andhra Pradesh, has cultivated tur (pigeon pea) for over seven years. But changing weather patterns and unpredictable rainfall are playing havoc. “Irregular rainfall and extended dry periods during the flowering and pod-setting stages are disrupting pollination and limiting the seed development,” he says. The dry spells are also reducing yields. High temperatures during this time further stress the plants, causing flowers to drop prematurely and affecting overall crop sustainability.

India accounts for 25% of the world's pulse production, and it is the largest producer worldwide. Pulses play a vital role in the country's nutritional security, farmer livelihoods, and food self-sufficiency. They contain twice the protein of wheat and three times that of rice , making them crucial for rural communities where access to meat and livestock-based protein sources is limited.

These experiences underline a growing crisis in India's pulse production, where shifting seasons and unpredictable weather patterns are threatening both livelihoods and national food security .

Maddam Adhilakshmi, a farmer from Ipuru village in Andhra Pradesh, faces similar challenges. "Summers starting as early as February and lack of seasonal rainfall has affected the crop yield extensively," she says.

"In India, pulses have long been a staple, with various types of dal forming an integral part of our diets," says Narsanna Koppula of Aranya Agricultural Alternatives. "However, over time, we have complicated our agricultural systems to the point where we now rely heavily on pulse imports."

Koppula emphasises that pulses are not just a source of nutrition but also play a crucial role in agroecology, as they provide protein for human consumption and nitrogen for soil enrichment. Leguminous plants can capture up to 80% of nitrogen from the atmosphere, benefiting both plant growth and soil health.

Despite this evident importance, pulse production in India faces severe challenges. The Green Revolution prioritised cereal production over pulses to ensure food security in the 1960s and 1970s. While this successfully increased grain output, pulses received less attention, with the result that today, pulses are often grown on poor-quality marginal lands as prime agricultural land is reserved for cereals like wheat and rice.





Climate change a growing threat

Climate stress is causing lower yields, deteriorating quality, and higher production costs for pulse farmers. According to G.V. Ramanjaneyulu of the Centre for Sustainable Agriculture, "Kharif pulses are largely grown in rainfed regions, but prolonged dry spells, which are now a frequent occurrence, combined with water stagnation from heavy rains are creating major challenges for pulse cultivation. As a result, many farmers are opting out of growing pulses."

The vulnerability is structural: 87% of pulse cultivation depends on rainfed agriculture, with no supplementary irrigation infrastructure. Major pulse-growing states receive around 1,000 mm of rainfall annually, with variability of 20-25%, leading to frequent crop failures due to moisture stress.

Climate change has intensified these challenges by altering rainfall patterns, causing both deficits and excessive runoff; creating high temperatures during flowering and pod development that reduce pollen viability; hindering pollination, decreasing seed set, and lowering crop yields ; worsening water stress through extreme heat and changing pest and disease patterns, making management more difficult

Vilas A. Tonapi, Director of the Indian Institute of Millet Research in Hyderabad, explains: "Unusually high temperatures, unpredictable rainfall, and shifting seasons have impacted crop yields, particularly in pulses, by disrupting pod setting and filling."

These disruptions have real economic consequences , including declining production, especially of food crops.





Rising imports, market instability

As domestic production struggles to meet demand, India's reliance on imported pulses has surged, with imports exceeding 2.5 million tonnes in recent years. This increase is driven by the need to meet domestic demand and to control prices.

NITI Aayog projects a pulse demand of 35.23 million tonnes and a supply of 33.95 million tonnes by 2032-33. While India is set for a surplus in wheat and rice, pulse shortages will persist in the next decade.

The market dynamics for pulses are challenging. Unlike rice and wheat, pulses are not part of the regular public procurement system, making it difficult for farmers to secure fair prices. When market prices fall below the Minimum Support Price (MSP), the government has had to intervene through agencies like the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Limited (NAFED) and Small Farmers Agribusiness Consortium (SFAC) under the Price Stabilization Fund (PSF) and Price Support Scheme (PSS).