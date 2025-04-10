How Climate Change Threatens India's Pulse Production
Sowing pulses a month later and harvesting earlier has led to reduced yields and financial losses
Hyderabad: 45-year-old farmer J. Venkat Narayana from Marreddipalli village in Prakasam district, Andhra Pradesh, has cultivated tur (pigeon pea) for over seven years. But changing weather patterns and unpredictable rainfall are playing havoc. “Irregular rainfall and extended dry periods during the flowering and pod-setting stages are disrupting pollination and limiting the seed development,” he says. The dry spells are also reducing yields. High temperatures during this time further stress the plants, causing flowers to drop prematurely and affecting overall crop sustainability.
Maddam Adhilakshmi, a farmer from Ipuru village in Andhra Pradesh, faces similar challenges. "Summers starting as early as February and lack of seasonal rainfall has affected the crop yield extensively," she says.
These experiences underline a growing crisis in India's pulse production, where shifting seasons and unpredictable weather patterns are threatening both livelihoods and national food security.
Pulse production critical for nutrition, food security
India accounts for 25% of the world's pulse production, and it is the largest producer worldwide. Pulses play a vital role in the country's nutritional security, farmer livelihoods, and food self-sufficiency. They contain twice the protein of wheat and three times that of rice, making them crucial for rural communities where access to meat and livestock-based protein sources is limited.
"In India, pulses have long been a staple, with various types of dal forming an integral part of our diets," says Narsanna Koppula of Aranya Agricultural Alternatives. "However, over time, we have complicated our agricultural systems to the point where we now rely heavily on pulse imports."
Koppula emphasises that pulses are not just a source of nutrition but also play a crucial role in agroecology, as they provide protein for human consumption and nitrogen for soil enrichment. Leguminous plants can capture up to 80% of nitrogen from the atmosphere, benefiting both plant growth and soil health.
Despite this evident importance, pulse production in India faces severe challenges. The Green Revolution prioritised cereal production over pulses to ensure food security in the 1960s and 1970s. While this successfully increased grain output, pulses received less attention, with the result that today, pulses are often grown on poor-quality marginal lands as prime agricultural land is reserved for cereals like wheat and rice.
Climate change a growing threat
Climate stress is causing lower yields, deteriorating quality, and higher production costs for pulse farmers. According to G.V. Ramanjaneyulu of the Centre for Sustainable Agriculture, "Kharif pulses are largely grown in rainfed regions, but prolonged dry spells, which are now a frequent occurrence, combined with water stagnation from heavy rains are creating major challenges for pulse cultivation. As a result, many farmers are opting out of growing pulses."
The vulnerability is structural: 87% of pulse cultivation depends on rainfed agriculture, with no supplementary irrigation infrastructure. Major pulse-growing states receive around 1,000 mm of rainfall annually, with variability of 20-25%, leading to frequent crop failures due to moisture stress.
Climate change has intensified these challenges by altering rainfall patterns, causing both deficits and excessive runoff; creating high temperatures during flowering and pod development that reduce pollen viability; hindering pollination, decreasing seed set, and lowering crop yields; worsening water stress through extreme heat and changing pest and disease patterns, making management more difficult
Vilas A. Tonapi, Director of the Indian Institute of Millet Research in Hyderabad, explains: "Unusually high temperatures, unpredictable rainfall, and shifting seasons have impacted crop yields, particularly in pulses, by disrupting pod setting and filling."
These disruptions have real economic consequences, including declining production, especially of food crops.
Rising imports, market instability
As domestic production struggles to meet demand, India's reliance on imported pulses has surged, with imports exceeding 2.5 million tonnes in recent years. This increase is driven by the need to meet domestic demand and to control prices.
NITI Aayog projects a pulse demand of 35.23 million tonnes and a supply of 33.95 million tonnes by 2032-33. While India is set for a surplus in wheat and rice, pulse shortages will persist in the next decade.
The market dynamics for pulses are challenging. Unlike rice and wheat, pulses are not part of the regular public procurement system, making it difficult for farmers to secure fair prices. When market prices fall below the Minimum Support Price (MSP), the government has had to intervene through agencies like the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Limited (NAFED) and Small Farmers Agribusiness Consortium (SFAC) under the Price Stabilization Fund (PSF) and Price Support Scheme (PSS).
Despite these measures, price volatility remains a significant issue. Pigeon pea (tur) prices fell below MSP in 2016-17 and 2017-18 in several APMC markets, while chana prices dropped below MSP in 2017-18. This price uncertainty further discourages farmers from growing pulses.
Adaptation strategies: From farms to policy corridors
Despite these challenges, farmers, scientists, and policymakers are developing solutions to sustain pulse production in a changing climate.
Studies show that efficient water management is crucial. Micro-irrigation boosts yield by 31% and water productivity by 43%, while deficit irrigation in dry regions increases it by 24%. Ridge planting improves water productivity by 22%, and mulching enhances yields by 9%.
Successful demonstrations on pigeon pea and chickpea from 2017 to 2020 showed significant yield improvements through better production practices. Integrated pest management (IPM) played a key role in reducing plant and pod damage, leading to higher yields and overall disease reduction.
In Prakasam, Andhra Pradesh, an 80% increase in chickpea cultivation in rice fallows benefited small farmers. In China, farmers have used pigeon pea to prevent soil erosion and provide cattle fodder. Intercropping pulses with other crops diversifies income sources for farmers.
Scientific advances
ICRISAT has developed high-yielding, drought-tolerant, disease-resistant, and short-duration (75–80 days) climate-smart varieties tailored to farmers' needs.
"Pulses and millets are climate-resilient crops capable of withstanding extreme temperature variations," says Tonapi. "However, the focus should be on utilising germplasm that can adapt to rising temperatures."
Researchers are exploring several approaches, including gene mining for abiotic stress tolerance; redesigning plant types for climate-sensitive regions; modifying cropping patterns; optimizing nutrient and water management and expanding micro-irrigation facilities.
It is too early, however, to declare even partial victory, as such innovations are yet to be implemented extensively enough to yield measurable results.
Policy interventions
The Government of India has introduced policies like the National Food Security Mission (NFSM) and Integrated Development of Pulses Villages to boost production. The National Agriculture Market (e-NAM), a pan-India online trading platform, links APMC mandis to create a unified market with transparent price discovery and online payment facilities.
Koppula suggests that "at least 30-40% of farmland should be dedicated to growing pulses, not just for human consumption but to support the entire ecosystem". This would enhance soil fertility, reduce dependence on synthetic fertilizers, and provide a sustainable source of protein.
“If we are cultivating paddy in a farm, we can’t cultivate pulses in the same farmland as excess water causes seepage and is not suitable to grow pulses, but pulses can be grown in non command areas or in the second season along with another crop with residual moisture in the soil which is suitable for cultivating pulses,” says Wajid Hussain, District Agriculture Officer for Telangana’s Nizamabad district.
As climate change intensifies, India's approach to pulse production must evolve. The integration of agronomic practices with advanced breeding techniques, supported by government policies, crop insurance schemes, and targeted alleviation measures, will be crucial for stabilising yields.
Pulses offer a unique opportunity in climate adaptation. They are naturally resilient to climate fluctuations, require less water than many other crops, and improve soil health through nitrogen fixation. Their ability to endure drought and high temperatures makes them vital for developing robust agricultural systems that can withstand shifting climate conditions.
For farmers like Narayana and Maddam Adhilakshmi, the future remains uncertain. But with appropriate support, technology, and policy interventions, pulse farming can not only survive but thrive in a changing climate--securing both livelihoods and nutrition for millions of Indians.
