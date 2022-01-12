Bengaluru: The government is working on a digital 'stack' of agricultural datasets, with its core as land records . Applications built over the stack will provide farmers with recommendations on which seeds to buy, and best practices to maximise their yield, along with updates on weather, agricultural credit, insurance and more. This will also help increase farmers' income and improve the efficiency of the agricultural sector, the government has said.



But such a centralised stack will use old and inaccurate land records; farmers' personal and financial details will be used without a strong data protection law; and rural areas have a low level of digital literacy. Hence, experts told IndiaSpend, such an ' AgriStack ' is problematic.

The proposal comes against the backdrop of the government backtracking on three farm laws passed in September 2020, which the government had said would help in its target of doubling farmers' income by 2022.

What is AgriStack?

As a collection of digital databases, AgriStack would have some core features including a unique farmer identity number for each farmer, and some building blocks such as data on weather, the newest science and research on agriculture, agricultural commodity prices in India and abroad, information and access to central government schemes, agricultural regulations and permissions. In June 2021, the government shared a paper on the India Digital Ecosystem Architecture (IDEA), detailing the architecture for AgriStack.

There are existing technologies and applications, such as Kisan Suvidha , which provide agriculture-related information from existing schemes. But these do not integrate databases, said experts. IDEA /AgriStack is billed as the underlying platform (like Android or iOS) over which apps like Kisan Suvidha and others will run, said Nachiket Udupa, a member of the Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan (MKSS), a labour and farmers' rights organisation in Rajsamand district in Rajasthan.

IDEA is expected to ensure that state and central data will be independent parts of the architecture, but they will not exist in silos, and can be used together to give farmers the information they require.

The aim of AgriStack is to ensure that farmers take informed decisions on what crops to grow and when, which seeds to buy, and how to maximise yield. Players in the agricultural supply chain can precisely plan their production and logistics; farmers know when to sell their produce, where and at what price; and farmers can benefit from new technologies and data protection. The overall objective is that India moves to precision farming--the use of all agricultural inputs in a specific, measured quantity for high yields.

An AgriStack that can bring all stakeholders in the agri-value chain on a common platform "would be a game changer", said G.R. Chintala, chairman of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), in a speech in September 2020.

The stack could also evaluate the creditworthiness of agricultural borrowers, said the 2019 Report of the Steering Committee on fintech-related issues. "This stack can include a farmer's borrowing history, land ownership data, cropping pattern and income data, among other information."

It puts the "farmer in the centre of the agriculture ecosystem,", the ministry said in a consultation paper on IDEA on June 1, 2021.

But not everyone agrees on the government's motives. The government has two reasons to move to IDEA, said Udupa. "There is an impression, which is not necessarily true, that combining databases will lead to better targeted delivery of government programmes and, therefore, savings for the exchequer," Udupa said. "The second reason is to open a new market for businesses. Sadly, neither of these reasons has much to do with what is best for the farmer."

Currently, the government has signed Memorandums of Understanding ( MOUs ) with private companies including Microsoft, ITC, Cisco, and Amazon among others, to develop Proof of Concepts (POCs) on feasible ways to develop AgriStack.

Old land records, landlessness limit AgriStack accuracy, usefulness

Land records, that are at the core of AgriStack, are either dated, incomplete, erroneous or non-existent in India.

Though you need technology like AgriStack/IDEA for identifying farmers, said G.V. Ramanjaneyulu, executive director of the Centre for Sustainable Agriculture , an agriculture research non-profit in Secunderabad, the problem is of "not having a proper record of land ownership".

In the 13 years up until 2021, as a result of the Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme , 92% of India's villages had computerised land records. But government data show that only 68% of cadastral maps in villages (which record the area, ownership and value of land) had been digitised.

The accuracy of the maps is also suspect. The "average age of village/cadastral maps available in most of the states is more than 50 years", according to a 2009 government report , State Agrarian Relations and the Unfinished Task in Land Reforms, and "were mostly prepared during the British regime".