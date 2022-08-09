Kolkata: Spread across 170,000 hectares over the three districts of Surajpur, Surguja and Korba lies the dense forest of Hasdeo. Known as the "lungs of Chhattisgarh", Hasdeo Arand is one of central India's largest contiguous tracts of forest, with rich biodiversity, an elephant habitat, the catchment area of the Hasdeo Bango dam.



The three districts are home to some 1.79 million Adivasis, including those from the Gond, Oraon and Lohar communities.

Currently carved into 18 coal blocks , Hasdeo Arand has been the site of conflicting interests--mining, environmental, and a sustained decade-long resistance by its Adivasi communities, to felling of trees and mining in the area.

"The movement dates back to 2011 when Parsa East Kete Basan (PEKB), allotted to the Adani group [through Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut UTP. Nigam Ltd], was granted forest and environment clearance," says Muneshwar Singh Porte, a 27-year-old member of the Hasdeo Arand Bachao Sangharsh Samiti. Porte, who is from the Gond tribe and hails from Fatehpur, a village in the district of Surguja, has been associated with the movement for a decade now.

The clearance was granted despite expert bodies--the Indian Council of Forest Research and Education (ICFRE) and the Wildlife Institute of India (WII)-- deeming Hasdeo Arand a 'No-Go' area.

In June 2022, the Union government deleted the clause mandating the Gram Sabha's consent from the Forest Conservation Rules 2022. The Forest Rights Act of 2006 asked that informed consent be taken from the Gram Sabha before diversion of forest land. This gave the forest dwelling communities agency to decide what they wanted to do with the land they inhabited and around which their lives revolved. Experts suggest the recent amendment has reversed the process and put the tribals, and their lands, at risk of exploitation.

On July 26, 2022, extending support to the Save Hasdeo movement, Member of the Legislative Assembly in Chhattisgarh Dharamjeet Singh of the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh, moved a resolution seeking a halt to coal mining in the Hasdeo Arand region, saying that this could impact the rich biodiversity and the dense forest. The Chhattisgarh assembly accepted the resolution and asked the Union government to cancel all coal blocks in Hasdeo. If the Union government does not accept this resolution, Singh told IndiaSpend that the movement on the ground against mining in the area would continue.

Alok Shukla, convenor of the Chhattisgarh Bachao Andolan, an umbrella body for people's movements and activist campaigns across the state, says that "despite all odds against the movement at the moment, the community has refused to abandon its resources. The protest at Hasdeo, and for Hasdeo Arand, will continue."

With the recent resolution being passed in the Chhattisgarh Assembly he is hopeful that Hasdeo Arand might be saved from coal mining and the state government will stop felling of trees in the area until the Union government accepts the resolution.





The 'Go - No Go' Policy

In 2011, the Government of India formalised the 'Go - No Go' policy in response to Coal India Ltd.'s request to demarcate the more environmentally sensitive areas from the lesser ones. The intent was to "facilitate objective, informed and transparent decision on diversion of forest land for coal mining projects". Of the nine coal fields surveyed, Hasdeo was the only coal field where not one block was assigned as a 'Go' area.

In July 2012, the environment ministry prepared a report on how to identify "pristine forest areas where any mining activity would lead to irreversible damage". It had six parameters: forest density, wildlife value, biodiversity richness of the forest, forest type, landscape integrity and hydrological value to determine which forests would be 'inviolate'. But activists said the report was made without any participation of the people, and did not include all important aspects of a forest.

Yet "by all parameters, Hasdeo was deemed as an environmentally important area that needed to be conserved and protected from the miners", says Priyanshu Gupta, assistant professor at Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow and a policy and development researcher.





Mining in PEKB

Despite being listed under the 'No-Go' area, Parsa East Kete Basan (PEKB) received clearance from the MoEFCC in 2011 and started functioning in 2013. In 2014, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) suspended the forest clearance granted to this project on the grounds of the Forest Advisory Committee's (FAC) recommendations being overruled by the MoEFCC. The NGT requested the MoEFCC to conduct a fresh assessment of the biodiversity potential of this area and come back with a recommendation.

In 2014, Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut UTP. Nigam Ltd, a public sector undertaking that had got the rights to mine in PEKB, filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the NGT's order. Following this, the Supreme Court stayed the part of the NGT order which had stopped the mining work in the area, and mining resumed, a 2018 document from the FAC says. The Supreme Court did not stay the NGT's order asking for an assessment of the area's biodiversity.

But "the reassessment never happened", said Porte. We reached out to the environment ministry for comment and will update the story when they respond.

The clearance granted to PEKB was subject to compliance to certain conditions, including training villagers to make them employable, ensuring their health and undertaking measures to control dust and other emissions. Once operations started, people in the surrounding areas started facing severe impacts, such as deaths and bodily harm caused by speeding trucks transporting coal; dust pollution not only from the increased vehicular traffic but also the unchecked burning of coal; and contamination of water sources--rivers and streams--due to the discharge of waste from the project site.

Shikha Shrivastava, head of the zoology department at the Indira Gandhi Government PG College, Bhilai, talks of how "discharge from the coal mines into the rivers changes the PH scale of the river water, thus affecting the breeding cycle of the fishes and other organisms". This affects the livelihood and eating habits of the forest-dwelling communities.

Bipasha Paul, an activist and member of the Hasdeo Arand Bachao Sangharsh Samiti, and other members of the community who have been monitoring the environmental compliance of the coal mines in the area have also raised a bunch of issues over the years.



