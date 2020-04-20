‘100-120 million jobs lost due to COVID-19 lockdown’

About 100-120 million Indians have lost their jobs due to the nationwide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19, Mahesh Vyas, chief executive officer and managing director of the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, a think-tank.

How is this different from the sudden economic crisis faced by the country after demonetisation in 2016? What are the problems that India should address on the path to bringing its economy back to normalcy? Can “helicopter money”--large sum of money printed and distributed among the public to stimulate the economy--help? If yes, how much should be given? Vyas explains all this and more, in this interview with Govindraj Ethiraj.