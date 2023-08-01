IndiaSpend Home Page



The scheme aims to achieve de-dieselization through the following actions:



Component ‘A’: 10 GW capacity through installation of small solar power plants each of capacity up to 2 MW on the barren/fallow land of the farmers

Component ‘B’: Installation of 20 lakh standalone off-grid solar water pumps; and

Component ‘C’: Solarization of 15 lakh existing grid-connected agriculture pumps and through feeder level solarization (FLS).



As on 1.08.2023, 113.08 MW worth of small solar power plants have been established out of an approved 4716 MW of solar power plants

Of the 30 million agricultural pumps in India, about 8 million (26.5%) are diesel pumps, according to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) in September 2021. Increased use of solar pumps among all agricultural irrigation pumps in use in India since 2014 has been accompanied by a proportionate decrease in the use of electric pumps, while the share of diesel pumps has remained steady since 2010, per data from the International Energy Agency.

In component C, IPS (sanctioned) stand at 1,21,930 while sanctioned FLS are numbered at 22,05,279. 1,519 have been installed.