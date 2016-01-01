IndiaSpend Home Page



Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme



Ayushman Bharat - PM Jan Arogya Yojana



Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin



Smart Cities Mission



List of All Schemes



Governance Stories

Entry-Level activities: River surface cleaning, rural sanitation improvement, crematoria repair, and ghat modernization.



Medium-Term activities: Tackling pollution, PPP model adoption, biodiversity conservation, afforestation, and water quality monitoring.



Long-Term activities: Ecological flow restoration, water-use efficiency increase, and surface irrigation efficiency improvement.

The major reason for pollution in the Ganga is the discharge of untreated and partially treated sewage from cities. The Ganga receives about 2,900 million liters of sewage discharge per day (MLD), of which only 48%, or 1,400 MLD, is treated, according to government data.



The central government, under the Clean Ganga Mission, has to create an additional 1,500 MLD (52% of discharge) sewage treatment capacity to bridge the gap.



IndiaSpend Story

Harmful bacteria up 84 times between 2016 & 2019 : Why The Grand Government Effort To Clean Up The Ganga Is Failing

"Budget cuts do not help because the revival of polluted rivers needs to be a continuous process in a country that is urbanising at a fast pace. Proper disbursement of funds to agencies that could do justice to the cleaning of Ganga is lacking. Local institutions dedicated to the cause were denied funding,” said experts.



Read more: Why The Grand Government Effort To Clean Up The Ganga Is Failing