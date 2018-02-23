As many as 11 states and four union territories (UTs) have not announced any change in the additional salary paid to anganwadi (courtyard shelter or creches) workers (AWWs) and…
February 23, 2018
There was a 5-percentage-point increase in the possibility of receiving antenatal services–such as full body check ups, blood tests, information about baby's position and health–due to the Mamata Scheme,…
February 15, 2018
New Delhi: One in four children in India's most populous cities was malnourished, and mother's education, feeding patterns and government service delivery determine child nutrition in addition to household…
February 8, 2018
New Delhi: About four (38.9%) of ten Indian households defecated in the open, according to the latest national health data gathered in 2015-16, down from 55.3% a decade before…
February 7, 2018
More Indians than ever before now have access to a toilet, but little attention to education and changing attitudes means that at least 522 million Indians still defecate in…
January 31, 2018
India has the world's highest population of stunted children–short for their age–and the country's failing primary healthcare and overburdened tertiary care are ill-equipped to handle the crisis of childhood…
January 30, 2018
Mortality rates of children in poorer households were higher, as were the rates where mothers had fewer years of schooling, according to an IndiaSpend analysis of the latest national…
January 16, 2018