India's Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation

Nearly A Third of India’s States/UTs Have Not Hiked Pay To Women Who Form Core Of Health Services As many as 11 states and four union territories (UTs) have not announced any change in the additional salary paid to anganwadi (courtyard shelter or creches) workers (AWWs) and…

Conditional Cash Transfer Improves Maternal, Infant Health Care In Odisha: New Study There was a 5-percentage-point increase in the possibility of receiving antenatal services–such as full body check ups, blood tests, information about baby’s position and health–due to the Mamata Scheme,…

One In Four Children In Indian Cities Malnourished. Poverty Isn’t The Only Cause New Delhi: One in four children in India’s most populous cities was malnourished, and mother’s education, feeding patterns and government service delivery determine child nutrition in addition to household…

1 Year Left For Swachh Bharat Deadline; 54% Rural Households Defecate In Open New Delhi: About four (38.9%) of ten Indian households defecated in the open, according to the latest national health data gathered in 2015-16, down from 55.3% a decade before…

Budget 2018: 522 Mn Indians Still Defecate In The Open, Putting Them At Risk Of Disease & Poverty More Indians than ever before now have access to a toilet, but little attention to education and changing attitudes means that at least 522 million Indians still defecate in…

Budget 2018: India’s Healthcare Crisis Is Holding back National Potential India has the world’s highest population of stunted children–short for their age–and the country’s failing primary healthcare and overburdened tertiary care are ill-equipped to handle the crisis of childhood…