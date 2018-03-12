Female garment workers at an assembly line at a factory in Bengaluru. The garment industry may hold the potential to unlock female labour supply in India as it creates 8.2…
March 12, 2018
Srinagar: Security beefed up after authorities imposed restrictions to prevent separatist-called protests against the killing of three civilians and a militant during a gunfight in Shopian; in Srinagar on March…
March 10, 2018
New Delhi: On March 1, 2018, Bhupendra Singh, the head of the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) with a year of his tenure left, was transferred to the National…
March 9, 2018
Sharmila Devi, the dalit panchayat president of Thirumanvayal in Tamil Nadu’s Sivagangai district, solved the drinking water crisis that has plagued her village for 50 years. Women panchayat heads in…
March 8, 2018
Well water availability has been falling across India, and in Kerala, it fell by 10 percentage points to 62% in the decade ending 2011. In 2008, the district administration of…
March 7, 2018
New Delhi: As the Centre plans to clean the air in 13 south Indian cities, 26 more cities spread across four south Indian states reported annual particulate pollution levels…
March 6, 2018
Delhi: The 2018 edition of Auto Expo showcased some 50 electric vehicles (EVs), reflecting the buzz created by the government’s proclaimed intention to sell only electric cars by 2030,…
March 5, 2018