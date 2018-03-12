Home » Cover Story

3 In 4 Indian Women Don’t Work. Can Skilling And Guaranteed Jobs Change That?

Female garment workers at an assembly line at a factory in Bengaluru. The garment industry may hold the potential to unlock female labour supply in India as it creates 8.2…

SC Order Halting J&K Police Action Against Army In Line With Delhi’s Policy Of 17 Years

Srinagar: Security beefed up after authorities imposed restrictions to prevent separatist-called protests against the killing of three civilians and a militant during a gunfight in Shopian; in Srinagar on March…

Hospitals Inflated Drug Prices By Up To 1,737%: Govt Regulator. 8 Days Later, He’s Transferred

  New Delhi: On March 1, 2018, Bhupendra Singh, the head of the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) with a year of his tenure left, was transferred to the National…

The Triumph Of Sharmila Devi And Tamil Nadu’s Women Leaders

Sharmila Devi, the dalit panchayat president of Thirumanvayal in Tamil Nadu’s Sivagangai district, solved the drinking water crisis that has plagued her village for 50 years. Women panchayat heads in…

Harvesting The Rain: How One Kerala District Is Solving Its Water Problem

Well water availability has been falling across India, and in Kerala, it fell by 10 percentage points to 62% in the decade ending 2011. In 2008, the district administration of…

Govt Admits: Toxic Air in 13 Southern Cities. At Least 26 More With Unsafe Air

  New Delhi: As the Centre plans to clean the air in 13 south Indian cities, 26 more cities spread across four south Indian states reported annual particulate pollution levels…

0.02% New Cars Are Electric. Here’s What Govt Must Do To Reach All-Electric Goal

  Delhi: The 2018 edition of Auto Expo showcased some 50 electric vehicles (EVs), reflecting the buzz created by the government’s proclaimed intention to sell only electric cars by 2030,…

