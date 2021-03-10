Land Rights
Why We Don't Know How Much Land Women Own
Pranab R Choudhury
March 10, 2021
Photo: AJP/Shutterstock.com
India is moving slowly yet steadily ahead...
...in terms of women’s land ownership but national datasets differ on women’s land rights because they use different criteria in their calculations, leaving gaps in the available data
Read our report
Women-headed families are 10% of farm households, per socio-economic caste census, but women account for 14% of farm land holdings, per Agri Census
Read more here
Women’s ownership of land is imperative to their empowerment and narrowing the gender gap...
But without accurate and detailed data, estimates could be misleading
Read the report
Our story on data gaps in women’s land ownership and why it matters
Click here to read