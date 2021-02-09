COVID-19
What Kerala's COVID-19 'Failure' Can Tell Us About India's 'Success'
Rukmini S
February 9, 2021
India witnessed a peak of one million active COVID-19 cases in mid-September 2020, followed by a consistent decline, slowing to 0.15 million as of February 7, 2021
While reported cases in most big states peaked in mid-September and then began to decline, Kerala's apparent peak came late, in October
This has not been followed by the strong decline reported in other large states, such as Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu
Does Kerala's differing COVID-19 trajectory point to its success or failure?
