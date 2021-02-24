Health
What Child Stunting Numbers Tell Us About North-East Indian States
Neha Saigal & Saumya Shrivastava
Feb 24, 2021
Photo: Gautam Doshi
Stunting, or low height for age, has increased among children aged under 5, in 4 Northeastern states, according to the National Family Health Survey released in Dec 2020
Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura have high declines in stunting levels between NFHS-3 & NFHS-4
But all three have seen an increase in stunting between NFHS-4 & NFHS-5
Northeast Indian states have reported both the highest & lowest %age of stunted under-5 children, among 22 states/UTs covered in Phase 1 of National Family Health Survey - 5
What are the causes?
