COVID-19
Maharashtra Shows It’s Too Early To Declare COVID-19 ‘Herd Immunity’
Rukmini S
Feb 26, 2021
In October 2020, Mumbai appeared to show a potential end-point for COVID-19, with herd immunity possibly within reach. But cases are rising again
The government’s COVID-19 national sero-surveys show there is a high uninfected population in rural areas and it's only big cities like Mumbai and Pune
The bigger mystery is that sero-prevalence in the population in these cities is estimated to have surpassed 50%
More COVID-19 cases are showing up in non-slum areas in cities like Mumbai due to higher testing levels among higher income populations
