COVID-19
India's Citizen Groups, Corporations Step Up To Fight Vaccine Hesitancy
Anoo Bhuyan, IndiaSpend Team
April 16, 2021
On January 16, 2021, India started the "world’s largest COVID-19 vaccination drive" and since then the pace of vaccination has grown steadily with 117 million shots administered
India still needs to improve its pace of vaccination as three months into the vaccine drive, India has met only 23% of the goal of administering 500 million doses to 250 million people by July 2021
The central government has said that "there is no vaccine shortage" but several states, including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha, have reported a shortfall
All of this is taking place amid India having the second-most confirmed COVID-19 cases in the world. Will the new vaccine approvals improve the current vaccine shortage?
How long until India vaccinates at least 60% of the population?
