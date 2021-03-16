Women
How Women's Self-Help Groups Are Negotiating For Jobs, Power & Space
Padmini Ramesh
March 16, 2021
Photo: Nilotpal Guhoi
For Saroj Jaiswal, a 40-year-old single woman of Urra village, Uttar Pradesh, the MGNREGS job card means the ability to negotiate for power and space with the gram panchayat officials
Women are collectivising under self-help groups & using MGNREGS to participate in rural development through community works, and also for networking
MGNREGS as a key poverty alleviation scheme, synergised with the SHG network, is a key component of National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM). Both are implemented by the Ministry of Rural Development in partnership with state governments
Yet, the Union budget for 2021-22, reduced the allocation for MGNREGS by around 35%
