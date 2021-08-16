EarthCheck
How Repowering Old Wind Turbines Can Help India Meet Renewables Targets
Jency Samuel
August 16, 2021
India's current installed wind power generating capacity is 39.2 GW
The country is targeting installation of 60 GW by 2022
The average annual capacity addition over the last five years, however, has been only 2.48 GW
India announced a repowering policy five years ago to replace old electricity-generating wind turbines that have outrun their design life with newer, more efficient turbines...
...but this has been slow to take off
What can be done?
