Data Gaps
How Incomplete Health Data On Adolescents Hamper Policy Design
Sadhika Tiwari
Feb 12, 2021
The key National Family Health Survey does not collect
health and nutrition data for school-age children (6-9 years) and early adolescents (10-14 years), and it does not separately categorise adolescents as 10-19-year-olds
—resulting in routine misestimation
of thinness, overweight and stunting among adolescents
A recent study shows
that official data sources do not gather sufficient data specifically on adolescents...
...clubbing it instead with data on adults
