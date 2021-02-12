Data Gaps

How Incomplete Health Data On Adolescents Hamper Policy Design

Sadhika Tiwari
Feb 12, 2021

The key National Family Health Survey does not collect

health and nutrition data for school-age children (6-9 years) and early adolescents (10-14 years), and it does not separately categorise adolescents as 10-19-year-olds
—resulting in routine misestimation

of thinness, overweight and stunting among adolescents
A recent study shows

that official data sources do not gather sufficient data specifically on adolescents...
...clubbing it instead with data on adults