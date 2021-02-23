Specials
From Lasting Damage To Resilience: How Riots Affect Children
Bhavya Dore
Feb 23, 2021
Riots result in lasting human tragedy,
hitting children especially hard
Read our report
A year on from Delhi Riots,
our story examines the psychological effects of riots on child survivors, examining evidence from numerous riots across the country
Read our story
In February 1993, a month after the Bombay riots,
62.6% of 495 Class 3 and 4 municipal school students surveyed in a riot-affected area reported sleep disturbances including nightmares and flashbacks
Read the full report
40.2% reported somatic symptoms (emotional distress felt as physical distress), and 33.5% reported anxiety symptoms
Read our complete report
The few studies that examine the impacts of riots on children say that resultant mental health issues, if left untreated, can cause lasting damage...
Read more here
In the wake of the Delhi riots in February 2020,
how must these be addressed?
Click here to read our story