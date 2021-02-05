Budget 2021
Decoding India's First COVID-19 Gender Budget
Mitali Nikore, Geetika Malhotra, Tanvi Mahant
Feb 5, 2021
There’s mounting evidence which indicates that the COVID-19 pandemic had a disproportionately negative impact on India’s women
Despite the immediate need to focus on its mitigation, the Gender Budget outlay has been cut by 26% in Budget 2021-22
Since its inception in 2005-06, this portion of the budget has always remained below 5% of the total expenditure budget & and at 1% of GDP
It has remained concentrated within a few ministries and in traditional spending areas In this year’s statement, only 34 out of over 70 central ministries and departments reported allocations
What are the details, and what can be done better?
