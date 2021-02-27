Women
Women Run Fewer Than 13% Of India's Small Businesses. Here's Why
Shalini Singh
Feb 27, 2021
Globally, India ranks third among countries reporting gender gaps in business—only 33% of the early-stage entrepreneurs in India are women
Sarita Devi, 40, a vegetable vendor in south Delhi,
knows nothing about government schemes such as Mudra that could have given her access to a small loan to sustain her micro business in the pandemic
Only 17% of women entrepreneurs
interviewed in an August 2019 survey were aware of the financial schemes rolled out by the government or financial institutions
Women entrepreneurs who apply for loans face more than twice the number of rejections (19%) than men (8%)
and 70% of the total finance requirement of women entrepreneurs in the country is unmet
The latest in our Women@Work series, this is part one of our story on women entrepreneurs of India
Where we dive deep into women facing difficulties in access to finance
