EarthCheck
Without Stricter Checks, Latest Directive To 'Utilise' Fly Ash May Prove Futile
Flavia Lopes
Aug 20, 2021
Coal and lignite-based thermal power plants should "ensure 100% utilisation of ash generated by it in an eco-friendly manner",
said an April 22, 2021 notification of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change
Over the last two decades, the Indian government has been issuing similar notifications on the disposal and utilisation of fly ash*
*a toxic residue left over from burning coal
However, over 50% of industries remain non-compliant,
mostly dumping the ash in the open, in water bodies and in unlined and uncovered pits
And this latest attempt to ensure the safe and sustainable disposal of fly ash....
...could end up damaging India's farmlands, water bodies and fragile habitats, say researchers and activists
